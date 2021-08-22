Islamiya 136: Angry parents accuse govt of insensitivity

Apprehension in Kaduna over Bethel College pupils

Eighty three days after bandits abducted 136 Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school pupils in Tegina town, Rafi Local Government Area, Niger State, their fate remains uncertain. That was even as their parents have paid substantial part of the ransom to their abductors. Sunday Telegraph can authoritatively report that some of the parents are now battling with their health in hospitals as they are hypertensive and feel the government has neglected them.

However, there is sign of hope for parents and relatives of kidnapped victims as the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Bala Kuryas, recently disclosed that the abducted pupils and other abducted victims will be released soon. While addressing Journalists after a tour of duty to tactical teams and special formations across security affected areas in Mariga Local Government Area of the state, the Commissioner declared that all is in place to rescue the children unharmed.

Ironically, the state government seems indifferent on the issue of abduction, most especially as it relates to mobilizing funds to secure the release of the kidnapped children as only the abductees’ respective families were left to fate for the facilitating efforts for their release. Some parents and citizens alike have alleged discrimination in security and government’s approach on the matter, saying some persons in government who were abducted only spent few days and have been released.

Some of the parents, who spoke to our Correspondent on the condition of anonymity, after being warned not to speak with Journalists on the matter, accused the state government of playing a ‘discriminatory role’ in securing the release of victims of abduction in the state. When our Correspondent spoke with the Head Teacher, Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, during the week, he wished the “miracle formula” used in releasing the Commissioner for Information, Mohammad Sani Idris and the APC chieftain in Zone C be used to release the children. Furthermore, the Head Teacher said that he spoke with the abductors and pleaded for mercy but that they insisted the Six motorcycles and money demanded be delivered as soon as possible or they would attack another school in Niger. Accordingly, he said: “I spoke with the bandits. They are threatening that if the money they are demanding is not paid along with the motorcycles, we should be looking forward to another school attack and that it will be more deadly.”

The bandits, it was reliably gathered, informed some of the parents in a telephone conversation that three Children had died. Findings have it that, the bandits assured the parents contacted that they would send videos of the burial of the late pupils and the present condition of the others to confirm their bad state of health. To corroborate this claim, the Chief Imam of Tegina also made a similar announcement after one of the regular Muslim prayers in the town. One of the parents, whose two children are with the bandits and did not want his name mentioned, said: “Our children have been with the bandits for about 80 days now. But look at the government and security that we have been begging for. They keep telling us to be patient.”

While lamenting, another parent asked, “Is it because our younger ones are not part of them? I believe if they were their children or part of them, they would have done something to secure their release. The government is not being fair to us”. Meanwhile, in Kaduna State, apprehension and anxiety have taken over, following the bandits continual holding of the abducted students of the Baptist High school. Since 28 of the 121 were released and the bandits allegedly promised to be releasing the remaining students in batches, none of them has been released.

A parent of one of the students, whose child was still with the bandits, told our correspondent that they have been advised by the school authority not to give information to journalists. The woman, who did not want her name mentioned, also lamented that the family had been in a terrible shape since the kidnap of their son. She narrated: “Anything I am doing, I always think about my son. We are not happy with the situation because sometimes, we don’t even have any information “The family is always in bad shape. We are not happy, it is like we have lost someone. We are praying that God will come to our aid.

This is an experience I will not wish upon anybody.” But speaking with Sunday Telegraph, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) John Hayab, said they were worried about the situation of the students because they would be in a bad state. Hayab also said the bandits initially asked for N80million for the remaining 80 students but added that since the money was not paid immediately, they have increased the amount to N100million. He lamented: “Honestly, we are looking for money. The kind of money this people are asking for, we don’t have that kind of money. Government has not been able to rescue these children and we cannot allow them to just die in the bush like that. Eighty of our children are still with the bandits in the bush and we cannot allow them there like that.

Sadly, the more we are unable to pay the money, the more they change their mind. Before now, they were asking for N80million. Now, they have increased the money to N100million. “Last week, they asked for N80million. This week, they said we have to bring N100 million. “The day the children were kidnapped, the government came. Government has been involved and they have been issuing press statements. They have their own kind of statements that they want. They will just wait for us and when we have one of the students back, they will just issue statements and give breaking news but that is not what we want. We want all our children back. Government wants to play in the gallery but we want our children back.”

