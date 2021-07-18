Islamiyya 136: School, parents sell land, houses for ransom

Frustrated bandits reduce demand to N30m over sick children

About 50 days after students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State were abducted by unknown gunmen, there are reports that all the children are sick following the ill treatment meted out to them.

However, for the safe return of their children, the school owners, it was learnt, have sold a plot of land within the school premises to raise funds for the ransom, just as some parents have sold valuable assets to pay the bandits to free their children.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the school authority sold a plot of land adjacent the school meant for further expansion to contribute to the ransom, which has further been reduced to N30 million.

It would be recalled that the children were abducted on May 30, 2021.

The abductors, according to the Head Teacher of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, have again reduced their ransom demand from N50 million to N30 million.

They had initially demanded N200 million to release the 136 pupils in their custody. From that figure, it was reduced to N150 million and later N110 million. It was reliably gathered that, they brought down the ransom to N30 million, citing the poor health conditions of the children.

According to a source, in a recent call, the bandits claimed that they were frustrated by the condition of the children and decided to reduce the ransom to N30 million to easily reach accord with the school authorities and the parents since the government was averse to the payment of ransom.

Our Correspondent gathered that a parent who preferred anonymity sold a detachment of his house for about N1.5 million to raise his contribution to the ransom because two of his children were with the bandits.

Like this: Like Loading...