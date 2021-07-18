News Top Stories

Islamiyya 136: School, parents sell land, houses for ransom

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna Comment(0)

 

  • Frustrated bandits reduce demand to N30m over sick children

 

 

About 50 days after students of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State were abducted by unknown gunmen, there are reports that all the children are sick following the ill treatment meted out to them.

 

However, for the safe return of their children, the school owners, it was learnt, have sold a plot of land within the school premises to raise funds for the ransom, just as some parents have sold valuable assets to pay the bandits to free their children.

 

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the school authority sold a plot of land adjacent the school meant for further expansion to contribute to the ransom, which has further been reduced to N30 million.

 

It would be recalled that the children were abducted on May 30, 2021.

 

The abductors, according to the Head Teacher of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, have again reduced their ransom demand from N50 million to N30 million.

 

They had initially demanded N200 million to release the 136 pupils in their custody. From that figure, it was reduced to N150 million and later N110 million. It was reliably gathered that, they brought down the ransom to N30 million, citing the poor health conditions of the children.

 

According to a source, in a recent call, the bandits claimed that they were frustrated by the condition of the children and decided to reduce the ransom to N30 million to easily reach accord with the school authorities and the parents since the government was averse to the payment of ransom.

 

Our Correspondent gathered that a parent who preferred anonymity sold a detachment of his house for about N1.5 million to raise his contribution to the ransom because two of his children were with the bandits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics Top Stories

By-election: APC’s Abiru wins Lagos East senate seat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election, Tokunbo Abiru, has been declared winner of the exercise. According to the results announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abiru polled a total of 89,204 votes while Babatunde Gbadamosi, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, secured 11,257 votes, leaving a […]
News

NMEP distributes 145m insecticide nets in 6 yrs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) yesterday disclosed it has distributed over 145 million long lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) in 33 States in the last six years. Also, from2016to2019, NMEP distributed over 92 million doses of ACTs (anti-malarials), 22.5 million Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP) dosesandover3millionvials ofArtesunate Injection National Coordinator NMEP, Audu Mohammed, who made this known in […]
News

Foreigners trooping into Oyo through Oke Ogun, Amotekun boss raises alarm

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Chairman of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed: Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, General Kunle Togun (rtd), has raised the alarm that large numbers of heavily- armed Fulani herders who are non-Nigerians have started trooping in through Saki East, Saki West and Atisbo Local Government areas of the state. He dropped this hint in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica