Islamiyya 136: ‘We know where bandits, pupils are, but we’re worried about collateral damage’- Niger SSG

Sixty four days after the abduction of 136 children from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed that it knows where the bandits and pupils are but it’s concerned about collateral damages.

 

It would be recalled that the government had on several occasions said it will not pay ransom to bandits or kidnappers.

However, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has said that parents of the abducted children have begged the government severally not to apply its planned strategy as it could lead to several children dying.

 

The New Telegraph had reported that the bandits kept the students into 25 different unknown locations pending when the balance N4.6 million and five motorcycles would be paid.

 

It was also reported that parents of the pupils and school authority are struggling to raise about N3 million to buy the six motorcycles demanded by the abductors, so as to get their children who have spent over two months in captivity released.

