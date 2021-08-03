News Top Stories

Islamiyya 136: We know where the bandits, pupils are but… –Niger SSG

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Sixty four days after the abduction of 136 children from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, the state government has disclosed that it knows where the bandits and pupils are but it’s concerned about collateral damage.

 

It would be recalled that the government had on several occasions said it will not pay ransom to bandits or kidnappers.

However, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, has said that parents of the abducted children have begged the government severally not to apply its planned strategy as it could lead to some children being killed.

 

The New Telegraph had reported that the bandits have kept the students in 25 different locations pending when the balance of N4.6 million and five motorcycles would be paid.

 

It has also been reported that parents of the pupils and the school authority are struggling to raise about N3 million to buy the motorcycles demanded by the abductors, so as to secure the release of their wards.

 

According to Matane: “Although, the government wanted to use the special security corps it launched in mid-June this year to enter the forests and confront the bandits; but the parents of the kids begged that they would not like to lose any child.

 

“This type of operation as you know will end up in collateral damage. We know where those bandits are. We are monitoring their movements.”

He further disclosed that: “Even though the government is pained by the situation, it is the firm policy of the government not to pay ransom. But the parents came and begged us to.

 

We are assuring that the children will be brought back safely.”

 

The SSG added that although the federal government provided men and ammunition on the ground, the operational cost, logistics and even allowances for the men and women on the front lines were taken care of

 

 

Chukwu David, Abuja The Senate has uncovered irregularities in the N1.1trillion Federal Government investments in Crown Agents Bank and some other financial institutions in the country. Crown Agents Bank is a United Kingdom (UK) regulated provider of wholesale foreign exchange and crossborder payment services connected across frontier and emerging markets.

 

In the 2015 Auditor-General report, adopted by the Senate last month before proceeding on annual recess, the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), was accused of failing to present a share certificate to authenticate the genuineness of Federal Government investments in Crown Agents Bank and other financial institutions in the country.

 

The irregularities as revealed by the audit report, was attributed to the failure of the Accountant-General of the Federation to provide share certificate to authenticate genuineness of N46 billion investment in 2015, and written authority for the disposal of the sum of N134.3 billion as the account into which the proceed credited was not provided for audit.

 

The report also revealed that there were no additional investments in the power sector during the year under review, as against N547.8 billion being the opening balance in the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) at the beginning of 2015.

 

It further stated that Crown Agents disposed of investments totalling N3 billion while additional investments amounting to N439.7 billion were also acquired during the year under review without documentary evidence.

 

Account where the proceeds of the disposal of the sum of N3 billion credited, was not provided for audit confirmation.

 

The report also noted that about N239 billion investments was overcast recorded in the 2014 investment. Part of the audit report reads: “It was observed that the Federal Government of Nigeria had additional investment in the sum of N46.3 billion and total disposal of investment of N134.3 billion as at year ended, 2015.

 

The shares certificate to authenticate the genuineness of the additional investment of N46.3 billion were not produced for audit.

 

“Also, there was no written authority for the disposal of the sum of N134.3 billion as the account into which the proceeds were credited was not provided for audit confirmation.

 

“There were no additional investments in the power sector during the year under review as against the N547 billion opening balance of investment in the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) at the beginning of 2015.

 

“The Accountant-General of the Federation was required by the Auditor-General to provide the authorities for all the additional and disposal of investment during the year under review and provide the share certificate of all the additional investment for audit verification.”

 

However, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, in its response said: “The Accountant- General of the Federation stated that the investments of N10 billion and N16.8 billion in Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. and Galaxy Backbone Plc., respectively, did not occur in year 2015 but were investments omitted from previous statement while the investment of N20 billion in Development Bank of Nigeria was a new Federal Government of Nigeria Investment

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife six years after

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  A Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada on Wednesday freed the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.   In a judgment that lasted for up to eight hours, the court ordered their immediate release from the correctional facility where […]
News

Insecurity: Military undergoing strategic, administrative, operational changes – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmaniel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has given indication of on-going reorganisation at strategic, administrative, operational and logistical levels. According to the DHQ, the major reorganisation followed the recent appointment of new set of Service Chiefs. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, made the disclosure, Thursday, at an operational briefing held at the Defence Headquarters. […]
News

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis

Posted on Author Reporter

  The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, France’s BFM TV reported on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron is due to make a televised address on Wednesday. His office did not comment on whether Macron would announce such […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica