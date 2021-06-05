News Top Stories

Islamiyya Abduction: Kidnappers threaten to kill our children, come after us-parents

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Parents of the abducted students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, has raised the alarm over threat by the kidnappers to kill their children and wards and thereafter come after them, if they fail to come up with the ransom of N110 million, which according to them have to been jacked up to N200m by the kidnappers. It should be recalled that the bandits had contacted the school head teacher, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, popularly called Mallam, on Monday at about 4pm demanding for N110 million as ransom for the release of his students.

According to the head teacher in a telephone chat, “the bandits got across to us yesterday (Thursday) evening and said that the ransom has been increased to N200 million with the same threat of killing the children if we don’t pay the amount on time.’’ Mallam Alhassan said the message has been passed to the state government, which said it will not pay ransom for the release of the children.

He, however, said that some parents and public spirited people within and outside the community were able to raise only N11million out of N110million which the bandits have now increased to N200million. One of the parents, however, confirmed to the Saturday Telegraph that they have made contributions but the bandits have insisted that they could only release their children if the new amount of N200 million is paid. “The Bandits said they will kill our children and come for us, the parents if the money is not paid as soon as possible,” he added.

Our Reporters

