Islamiyya children: Sani Bello vows to bring kidnappers to justice

…only 95 children were abducted – Head Teacher

Following the release of abducted Tanko Salihu Islamic school children in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area by armed bandits, the Governor of Niger State Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has vowed to deal with the abductors saying “we will bring these perpetrators to justice”.
He said on Friday after recieving the abductees in Government House Minna that “I will do whatever it takes to punish those responsible”.
While expressing his displeasure, he said: “I wonder how you can abduct a year-old innocent child and keep him or her for over 80 days. We need to do whatever it takes to bring those that did this to justice.”
The governor further noted that a total of 93 children were kidnapped from the Islamiyya school, out of which one died while in the bandits’ den, aside two other children that were kidnapped by bandits.
He disclosed that: “The kidnapping of the children affected the moral and confidence of parents towards sending their wards to school. But the state government is doing its best to ensure that schools are safe.
“This has affected the moral and confidence of people from sending their children to school. We are making more efforts to secure our schools and, I think that is working. Schools in the areas where we cannot provide adequate security, those schools we have already shut them down temporarily.
“We pray that Allah will not allow us to see anything like this again not only in Niger but in Nigeria as a whole. We also thank the issue has come to a complete close”.
Speaking on the health of the rleased Children, Sani Bello explained that: “I have received information from the medical team that all our children, about 92 including two other ones that were kidnapped by bandits, are doing fine except for few whose condition is critical. But we are going to release them to their parents soon.”
Head Teacher Alhassan Garba Abubakar while commenting, said the 95 children werr abducted by the bandits.

Our Reporters

