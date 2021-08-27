News Top Stories

ISLAMIYYA SCHOOL ABDUCTION: Bandits release over 70 out of 136 pupils

…after 89 days in captivity

Freed children conveyed in six buses with military cover

Over 70 out of the 136 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, were released yesterday. The children were taken from the school in on May 30 alongside their teachers who eventually escaped. But on Monday the owner of the school said some of the pupils had died of illness. New Telegraph learnt that the pupils, who are malnourished, were released by their abductors along Pandogari and Birnin Gwari boundary between Kaduna and Niger states.

A source close to Governor Sani Bello told our correspondent that six buses fully escorted by security officials were sent in company of the parents and school authorities to await the children at a location. The source said: “The pupils are on their way to Minna, the state capital, where they will go for profiling and medical.”

A source close to the state government said they would be received at Government House where they will be reunited with their families. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Sani Idris, did not return the call made to the phone by our correspondent. Also, all efforts to get the headteacher of the school, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, and Chairman of Rafi Local Government Area, Ismail Modibbo, were unsuccessful.

