News

Islamiyya school abduction: We feel abandoned, losing patience, parents cry out

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Parents of the over 130 abducted pupils of Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, Tegina, Niger State, have expressed their disappointment over the delay in getting their children released following news that over eighty percent of them are very sick and could no longer walk. The worries and anxiety have mounted despite their efforts in raising some money and giving it to the bandits.

It should be recalled that the state government had often times reiterated that it would not pay ransom to bandits or terrorists but has resolved to combat them. Saturday Telegraph gathered from a reliable source that the condition of the 136 pupils who have spent over 40 days in captivity has become a serious concern after the bandits called to say more than 80 percent are sick and are only given Paracetamol. Our Correspondent gathered that, their illness is also a concern to their abductors who are said to be moving the children from one point to the other every three days to escape detection.

The source told our Correspondent that some of the children can hardly eat or walk and there is no medical attention other than “self-prescription of Panadol or Paracetamol to mitigate the children’s excruciating pain.” A parent who did not want his name mentioned said, “Our children have been forgotten, abandoned by the government.

The condition of the children was compounded by the initial flogging they received from their abductors at the early days of their abduction. We are afraid the worst may happen.” He added “Even though the bandits have reduced the ransom to N50 million, our efforts to raise money have not yielded enough but we were able to raise N26million which we have given to them but they still have not released our children except it is the N50million they demanded. The headmaster of the school who also has a child among the abducted, Alhassan Garba Abubakar, while expressing disappointment in the delay and government’s approach, said, “I am not satisfied at all.

They (bandits) have not stopped contacting me. They call and sometimes flash me. The last time they called, they told me that the health condition of the children was not good, and that more than 80 percent of them are sick and that they cannot walk again.” While expressing skepticism with the approach of the government to go full combat, he said, “It is a welcome development provided that our children will be brought back safely. I am not satisfied actually, but I cannot just argue with the Governor. The children are still with their captors. I am not satisfied.

My child is also there, if the government is going there for combat with these bandits how do you expect me to feel, because there are possibilities that I may lose my child. “One way or the other we may lose these children. It is a nice plan but I am not happy with it. I want the state government to follow these bandits, have dialogue with them and bring our children back safely”. He however expressed hope that the children will be returned safely following the return of Jibrin Mohammed one of the teachers who escaped from Zamfara. Another parent, Ahmed Mohammed, told the Saturday Telegraph that, “I am worried because I don’t want to lose my child.

We are not losing hope; with this move by the government, we just believe that the Almighty Allah will help rescue our children and bring them to us safely”. When the Saturday Telegraph spoke to 40-year-old Malam Abubakar Adamu whose eight children are among the abducted students, he lamented that he and his wives have been devastated ever since the abduction.

He told our Correspondent that his children are six males and two females, out of which seven are students while one is a teacher.” He added, “We have been more prayerful, more united as a family and have been begging God, so that the children and the other victims can be released to us safely.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New Nigerian investor takes over South Africa’s Shoprite

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Shoprite Holdings has sold its Nigerian business to local buyer Ketron Investment, it said on Wednesday, nearly 16 years after the South Africa (SA) retailer opened its first outlet in the country. In a report made public from Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday, Shoprite disclosed that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Ketron, […]
News

Edikan Adiakpan on the Importance of Being Grateful and Appreciating the Little Things in Life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Life is a precious thing. There are so many things happening, it is not easy to take a step back and think about the little things. As precious as life is, it is also short. There is too much to do in too little time. Therefore, it is necessary to be grateful for all the […]
News Top Stories

FIRS records N650bn highest monthly tax haul

Posted on Author Abdukwahab Isa

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has raked in over N650 billion in June 2021, making it the highest revenue realised in a single month since COVID-19 started and the assumption of office of the current management. Executive Chairman, FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami, disclosed this in a statement made available to the media in Abuja. Nami […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica