Islamiyya school: Niger, bandits disagree on number of kidnapped pupils

Bandits: ‘No, we have 156 pupils’
…as govt bans okada indefinitely

Controversy has continued to trail the number of students abducted from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi Local Government of Niger State as the state government on Wednesday said only 136 students were abducted by the bandits as against the earlier reported number of almost 200. This, however, contradicts the figure given by the bandits who told the head teacher, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, popularly called ‘Mallam’, on Monday evening that they have 156 students with them. It should be noted that, the bandits had earlier released 11 children who were below 10 years old, and that would have made their total figure to be 167. The state’s Deputy Governor Ahmed Ketso while giving an update on the abducted students on Wednesday, explained that only 136 children from the school are with their abductors.

But the bandits, who had called the head teacher about 4pm on Monday demanding for N110 million as ransom for the release of his students, threatened to kill them if the said amount was not paid as soon as possible. According to the Head Teacher: “The kidnappers Authreatened that if they did not pay the ransom by the end of Tuesday, they will kill all the children.”

Meanwhile, the government has announced an indefinite ban on commercial motorcycles within Minna, the state capital, and environs while privately owned motorcycles are restricted between the hours of 9pm and 6am. The government said that the Okada Riders Association has been informed and that the ban will be implemented to the letter. The Deputy Governor also directed all the Emirs, District Heads and village heads to liaise with local government chairmen so as to profile all new residents in their domains and to be security sensitive.

