Islamiyya school: Only 136 students abducted – Niger govt

*Bandits: ‘No, we have 156 pupils’
…as Govt bans okada indefinitely

Controversy has continued to trail the number of students abducted from the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi Local Government of Niger State as the state government on Wednesday said only 136 students were abducted by the bandits as against the earlier reported number of almost 200.
This, however, contradicts the figure given by the bandits who told the head teacher, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, popularly called ‘Mallam’, on Monday evening that they have 156 students with them.
It should be noted that, the bandits had earlier released 11 children who were below 10 years old, and that would have made their total figure to be 167.
The state’s Deputy Governor Ahmed Ketso while giving an update on the abducted students on Wednesday,
explained that only 136 children from the school are with their abductors.
But the bandits, who had called the head teacher about 4pm on Monday demanding for N110 million as ransom for the release of his students, threatened to kill them if the said amount was not paid as soon as possible.

