News Top Stories

Islamiyya students: Bandits contact Head Teacher, demand N110m ransom

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

We won’t pay -Niger govt

Barely 72 hours after abducting over 200 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi Local Government of Niger State, the armed bandits have demanded N110 million as ransom for their safe release. This is even as the Niger State government has bluntly said it will not pay any money to the kidnappers.

Our Correspondent learnt that the bandits contacted the school’s Head Teacher, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan, popularly called ‘Mallam’, on Monday at about 4pm demanding for N110 million as ransom for the release of his students. According to him, the kidnappers threatened that if they did not pay the ransom by the end of today (Tuesday), they would kill all the children. Mallam Alhassan said the message has been passed to the state government, which said it will not pay ransom for the release of the children. He also disclosed that the bandits claimed to have only 156 pupils with them and not 200. The bandits had on Sunday released 11 of the children who were too young without any demands.

The Head Teacher, however, said that some parents and public spirited people within the community have started raising the money which they hope to take to the bandits. Meanwhile, the state government has said that it has set the necessary machinery in motion to ensure the safe release of the school children but completely ruled out the payment of ransom to the kidnappers. The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, while briefing journalists on Monday, had said: “Government is on the pursuit of the bandits and efforts are being put in place to identify them. We don’t pay ransom to the abductors. We are trying to negotiate to see how we can bring them back safely.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Release all COVID-19 palliatives, relief welfare materials now – NLC demands

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called for the immediate release of all COVID-19 palliatives and relief welfare materials and provisions in warehouses nationwide. Condemning the mass looting of palliatives and non palliatives in some parts of the country, the Congress noted that the palliatives, which were procured primarily to assuage the hardship occasioned by […]
News

Erika ‘PR Diva’ Enyolu to distribute food and groceries on Val day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Erika Enyolu aka ‘PR Diva’ has laid out her plans to distribute food items, groceries and gifts on February 14th 2021. The philanthropist is one of the people helping the less privileged and needy cope with the harsh conditions brought on by the covid 19 pandemic through charitable works with the distribution of food items […]
News

2023: PDP must zone presidency to S’East, Ebonyi chapter insists

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday joined the state Assembly to insist that the National leadership of the party must zone the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to South-East zone.   The state chapter of the party during a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital, gave the National leadership of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica