Islamiyya students: ‘We haven’t abandon your children’- Niger govt tells parents

The Niger State government has on Wednesday refuted claims that it deliberately ignored the parents and people of Tegina after the abduction of 136 Salihu Tanko Islamiyya Students in Rafi Local Government Area.

While responding to questions at the Government House Minna, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso said in the last few days government has been engaging with security agencies.

This reaction is coming after parents including the Head Teacher lamented government’s nonchalant attitude and stand on ransom payment saying their children have been left to their fate.

According to Ketso: “It is strategic for us not to have visited the families and people of Tegina but we are making frantic efforts.

“For us as a government, after the kidnap incident we have been very disturbed. We can not sit down without showing any sympathy. It is not possible for us to ignore the children who are still in captivity, but the thing is that we can not disclose our strategies.”

