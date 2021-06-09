Metro & Crime

Islamiyya students: ‘We haven’t abandon your children’- Niger govt tells parents

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

The Niger State government has on Wednesday refuted claims that it deliberately ignored the parents and people of Tegina after the abduction of 136 Salihu Tanko Islamiyya Students in Rafi Local Government Area.
While responding to questions at the Government House Minna, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso said in the last few days government has been engaging with security agencies.
This reaction is coming after parents including the Head Teacher lamented government’s nonchalant attitude and stand on ransom payment saying their children have been left to their fate.
According to Ketso: “It is strategic for us not to have visited the families and people of Tegina but we are making frantic efforts.
“For us as a government, after the kidnap incident we have been very disturbed. We can not sit down without showing any sympathy. It is not possible for us to ignore the children who are still in captivity, but the thing is that we can not disclose our strategies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 2nd wave: Niger directs Civil Servants to stay home

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

As part of plans to avert the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the Niger State government has directed all civil servants to stay at home from Monday, December 21. In a statement signed by the Head of Service Salamatu Abubakar on Thursday, workers are to stay at home till further notice. It will be recalled […]
Metro & Crime

Health workers withdraw services from Ondo hospitals

Posted on Author Reporter

…shut down health facilities Adewale Momoh, Akure. Medical activities at state owned health facilities have been paralyzed across Ondo State following the withdrawal of services by members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP). NUAHP, which comprises of Medical Laboratory Scientists, Optometrists, Physiotherapists, Pharmacists, Health Information Managers/Officers, Dieticians, Radiographers, […]
Metro & Crime

Two killed, one missing after attack on Amotekun by Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

Suspected killer Fulani herdsmen attacked men of the Security Network, Amotekun killing two of them at the Government Forest Reserve located at Ago Sanusi along Ute Road in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Aside the two persons reportedly killed by the killer Fulani herdsmen, the leader of the Amotekun Corps in Owo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica