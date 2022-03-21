Metro & Crime

Islimfit bridges the gap for African immigrants sending money home

Millions of Nigerians and Africans continue to leave the challenged continent in droves, in search of greener pastures, which when they do, they never forget home where it all began.

One of them is Adewale Adetona, popularly referred to as ‘Islimfit’, a digital technologist who resides in the United Kingdom and helping to bridge the gap among Nigerians abroad going through the rigours of searching for easy and reliable financial platforms to send money home to family they left behind.

Though it appears there are international platforms through which Nigerians, especially those in the United Kingdom can send money home, Islimfit, recently highlighted the difficulties his compatriots go through to send naira across to their loved ones.

“As an African immigrant that just moved to the UK, one thing I’ve identified as a challenge for immigrants like myself is the stress that comes with sending money to loved ones back home. Being a Nigerian, the conventional method of looking for someone in the UK that has enough naira in their Nigerian bank account in return for Pounds Sterling can be tiring, expensive and sometimes unsafe,” pointed out Islimfit.

However, ever since the marketing and strategic communications guru came across Send by Flutterwave, a cross-border payment platform, it has been of immense relief to Africans in the diaspora.

“But when I recently found out about Send by Flutterwave and how easy and affordable it is to use the platform and the opportunity to join the Flutterwave family as Send’s Brand Advocate, I didn’t think twice before jumping on it; because Flutterwave is Africa’s largest payment network,” stated Islimfit.

Continuing, Islimfit said: “Send by Flutterwave is a cross-border payment platform that offers customers like me the easiest way to send money to all parts of Africa and the globe as well as provides Africans easy access to fund overseas bank accounts.”

For Islimfit: “Carrying Send by Flutterwave on my head like dada anywhere I go in this UK – Tube, bus, office, home, pub etc – because a good product deserves the best gospel.”

 

