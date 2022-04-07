Education

Islimfit: Connecting Nigerian kids to their future through modern technology

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Quality education has continued to be an exclusive right of the rich in Nigeria. Meagre percentage of the national budget is apportioned to eduction yearly, leaving generations wide apart in terms of knowledge deficit, in comparison with their counterparts around the world.

Since 2015, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) member states, which includes Nigeria, agreed on a level of educational funding of four to six percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or 15 to 20 percent of public expenditure, but the reality in the country is a far cry from the resolution.

Today, quality education as the world practices it, includes exposing kids to fundamental technology, in order to awaken their creative minds. But Nigeria is still struggling with getting children into school, let alone providing them access to technology.

However, Adewale Adetona, popularly known as ‘Islimfit’, a digital technology guru, is determined to create a platform to connect children to modern day technology through free distribution of laptops, in order to help improve their learning process.

“I have identified this as a challenge for some kids in Nigeria too and I made a commitment to help them get the necessary exposure at an early age by donating computer laptops to aid their learning process and getting started in tech,” Islimfit
said.

Speaking further, Islimfit said: “Growing up and adopting tech was really difficult for people like us. It took a long time for me to get exposed to modern technology and something as basic as a computer.”

 

Reporter

