Ismaila Isa Funtua dies at 78

Death last night claimed another strong member of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s inner circle, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua.

 

He was 78 Funtua, who hailed from Funtua in Katsina State, reportedly died following a heart failure yesterday night.

 

Details about the circumstances surrounding his demise were sketchy as at press time but he was said to had suffered a sudden heart-attack and given up the ghost while undergoing routine medical check-up at an undisclosed medical facility in Abuja.

 

He was the founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and a former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

 

He was also a life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

 

Funtua was also the founder of Bullet Construction Company. A personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet on his Twitter handle, confirmed the death. He wrote: Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death.

 

This Life! May Allah accept his soul,forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus”

