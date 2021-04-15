ISN donates lab reagents to UNILAG Medical Centre

ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading supplier of Medical Diagnostic Products and Services, has donated medical laboratory reagents and consumables worth one million naira (N1, 000,000) to the University of Lagos Medical Centre, Lagos. This is in fulfilment of its promise to reward the institution that produces the overall winner of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award. It would be recalled that Mr. Abiola Fashina, who works with UNILAG Medical Centre, had won the inaugural edition of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award in 2020 following a rigorous evaluation of entries and was rewarded with cash gifts and capacity training.

Speaking during the presentation recently, the Managing Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr. Felix Ofungwu who was represented by the General Manager, Diabetes Care at ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Chioke, disclosed that the donation is a clear demonstration of the company’s commitment to encourage and motivate medical laboratory practitioners in the discharge of their duties as well as build the much-needed capacity for the effective delivery of quality health care to Nigerians. Ofungwu further noted that the maiden edition of the award project, which has culminated in this donation, clearly represents one out of the company’s numerous contributions to the growth and development of the medical laboratory science profession in Nigeria.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Director, Academic Planning Unit, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Obinna Chukwu expressed profound appreciation to the management of the company for deeming it fit to come up with such a novel initiative that had seen both its staff and medical laboratory unit recognised and rewarded. In her remarks, Acting Director of UNILAG Medical Centre, Mrs. Olayinka Coker stated that the centre was looking forward to make 2020 more enduring relationship with the company that would further enhance productivity on the part of the institution.

