ISN Medical Lab Scientist of the year 2021 Award kicks off

Entries for the 2021 ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award are now open.

The ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award, which is now in its second edition, is an initiative powered by ISN Products Nigeria Limited, the leading supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in Nigeria.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the Managing Director, ISN Products Nigeria Limited, Mr Felix Ofungwu explained that the main objective of the initiative is to promote excellence in the practice of medical laboratory science in Nigeria by recognising and rewarding outstanding medical laboratory scientists.

“The ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year Award is our way of recognising the significant role medical laboratory scientists play in the delivery of quality healthcare through accurate testing, which is critical to proper diagnosis and treatment of patients. For years, quality-driven medical laboratory scientists have served as the unsung heroes, carrying out their duties thanklessly and silently.

Well, ISN is trying to ensure that these heroes get the recognition they deserve” he said.

Speaking on eligibility for the award, Ofungwu stated that an applicant is required to possess requisite and relevant academic qualifications, must be working in a registered Laboratory or Hospital and must be registered with the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

He announced that the grand prize winner would be rewarded with a cash prize of N1 million, capacity development training and a donation of Lab Equipment, Reagents and Consumables worth N1 mllion to the Laboratory or Hospital where he or she works.

He explained that the award is as much a recognition of the laboratory in which the scientist works as it is of the scientist.

