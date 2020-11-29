ISN rewards Medical week Laboratory Scientist of the year with N1million

A Laboratory Scientist from the University of Lagos Medical Center, Abiola Fashina, yesterday, emerged the winner of ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year 2020.

Fashina who was rewarded with the sum of N1 million was among the 10 finalists shortlisted for the keenly contested competition, organized by one of the leading suppliers of medical diagnostic products and services, ISN Products Nigeria Limited.

Also, the first and the second runners-up, Anayo Chidobu and Yahaya Usman from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria, went home with the sum of N700, 000 and N500, 000 respectively.

According to the company, the award which was flagged off in June was aimed at recognising and rewarding the unsung heroes (Medical Laboratory Scientists) of medical practice in Nigeria. In his welcome address, the Executive Director of ISN, Mr Felix Ofungwu, said the reason for the award by the company was to encourage laboratory scientists who play vital and unnoticed role in the medical field.

He said: “For us in ISN, we always believe that proper and management of any patient is achieved by the accuracy of the diagnosis and the responsibility of that diagnosis is largely done by the medical scientists.

“What they do is so vital but yet go unrecognized and that is why we came up with the idea of recorgning these unsung heroes of medical practice, the medical laboratory scientists,” he said.

Appreciating his award, Fashina thanked the organizers of the award, the institution which gave him the enabling environment to showcase his talent and his family members for their full support.

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Health, Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora who was represented by the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Center, Ebute Meta, Dr Adedamola Dada, said laboratory scientists are very important components of the healthcare system.

