Isoko: In search of right man for Green Chambers

As the 2023 general election draw near, the political terrain is once again experiencing the kind of heated activities it witnesses every four years. For the people Isoko of Delta State, South-South Nigeria, the decision they will take as regards who represents them in the House of Representatives otherwise known as the Green Chambers, will go a long way in determining the future of the minority ethnic nationality.

There are many rumored aspirants gunning for the lone ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but the one whose name resonates far and wide among the electorate and political class as well as potential delegates in the party primaries, is no other than Hon. Itiako Constantine Malik Ikpokpo.

Popularly called Malik, the two term Isoko South Local Government Council chairman and a chieftain of the PDP in Delta, recently made his intentions to contest for the position, presently occupied by Mr. Leo Ogor, public, after a wide consultation among party faithful and leaders in Isoko.

Titled: “I offer myself to serve,” Ikpokpo’s declaration speech outlined his plans for the people of Isoko Federal Constituency. “Conscious of our mono- representation status in the Federal House of Representatives, our people have, since 1999, elected men of character, capacity and positive disposition to represent the Isoko Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers,” he said. He added that “in fairness, our representatives have distinctively projected the Isoko cause and most remarkably, etched the Isoko name in the annals of the lower House.”

The former LG boss however said that there is need for the Isoko nation-ality to build on its past successes it recorded in the area of representation. “As we prepare to elect a representative of the Isoko Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, the need to not simply sustain the tempo, but critically raise the bar, advance and reinforce the template for the development of the Isoko nation as a people of one and common destiny, is prime and paramount. “Driven by my conviction, strength of commitment and after due consultations with my family, prominent leaders across the spectrum, stakeholders, elders and members of our great party, the PDP, I wish to declare my intention to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives, as a member representing Isoko Federal Constituency under the platform of the PDP.” For Malik, his present venture is a call to serve.

“I offer myself to serve and if elected, I will firmly and unreservedly deploy my decades of multidimensional experience in the public and private sectors to contribute robustly to the National discourse, sponsor and support credible legislations for the good governance, security, peace, unity and development of our dear country, Nigeria,” he said.

He would, among others “committedly initiate and support legislations, bills, motions, policies and programmes that will project and advance the yearnings, aspirations and developmental needs of the Isoko nation; interface, lobby and engage critically, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government, relevant authorities and institutions towards attracting government attention and presence to the Isoko nation; leverage on the instrumentality of my office, my decades of friendship and interaction across tribes and borders to seek job and business opportunities for our people.

I will tenaciously strive to create access for our people.” He also promised to promote and preserve the unity and oneness of Isoko nation through constant interaction and engagement with the various leadership organs and groups in our communities. Ikpokpo believes that, collectively, the Isoko nation will build and promote the peace, development, unity and progress of the people.

The progress of Isoko, according to him, “will be our driving force.” He added: “I seek your support, prayers and votes. Let’s collectively build and advance the cause of Isoko development. Enyaharo Isoko!” What chances does he have with the party’s delegates? “We have done our consultation, we have spoken to the people, it is an ongoing process before the primaries, so we are confident about the outcome of the exercise. We as humans can only do whatever is humanly possible, God has the final say in every endeavour we humans undertake,” Ikpokpo submitted. One thing is however clear, Isoko Federal Constituency is made up of many quality aspirants and Ikpokpo is among the leading contestants.

