Isong: Govt should stop politicising security issues

Bishop Emmah Isong is the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and the Presiding Bishop of Christian Central Church International (CCCI). In this interview, he speaks on a wide range of national issues. CLEMENT JAMES reports

How would you assess the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration on its promises to Nigerians on the issue of security?

You are asking me a question that every Nigerian knows the answer. Look at the boys, who were kidnapped and later released; was there any security in the President’s home state? We have become comedians in a country where lives are lost daily. What even becomes painful is when some media handlers of the President make casualty figures the main issue.

That makes me sick. If you were to even lose a relation, you will have to cry for three days not to talk of losing more than one person and somebody will say ‘is it not just three persons you have lost’ Only one American was kidnapped in Nigeria and in a commando style, the U.S. government with its Navy Seals landed in this country and rescued their citizen.

Please, I want Nigerians to be more serious about the issues of security. We politicize it and let me speak in my capacity as ordered by the president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude. He himself, on behalf of our Fellowship, feels very sad and asks the Federal Government to be proactive in dealing with the security challenges in this country.

The Fellowship also appeals to the Federal Government to do a little bit more than it is doing currently to ensure safety of lives and property. In a nation that we call our own, Pentecostal leaders, including Rev. Felix Omobude, are very sad that we are not safe in a country that had hitherto been the safest in Africa.

What specific measures do you think the President should take to improve security?

I will give you five solutions to all these security problems. I do not claim to be a security expert, but as a patriotic citizen, an influencer, an opinion molder and father of faith, I can give you five things we can do immediately that will stem the security situation and possibly reduce it to the barest minimum. Number one is the much clamored change of service chiefs.

The number two thing to do to stem the tide of security is that security vote both at federal and state levels should be accounted for and made public. It should be audited and should be approved by the public.

Number three; the security agents should be well catered for and number four, is to improve our already obsolete weapons. Now, technology fights crime, no more human beings. I hope you know that if you look at leaders of America,

China and Britain, you don’t see a policeman standing behind them. It is only a Nigerian governor and president that have about three or four policemen blocking the camera. Most presidents will walk past the crowd because there is enough intelligence and technology that handles security.

Security is no more archaic guns. The world is just shipping AK47 rifles to Nigeria; they have abandoned those weapons, they are not in use again. We are in a world of technology, the 21st century classical technology. How did America kill the chief terrorist in Iran? We are fighting war of drones now, war of spy systems and that takes me to the number five solution, which is the economy.

The economy is the greatest security; no wonder everybody is talking about food security. I studied Banking and Finance for four years and there is a course we took in Management Studies called self-actualization which means man’s needs is built in a pyramid.

Do you think that population explosion in the country is also contributing to the escalating security situation in the country?

What we have is lack of data on the population situation because you cannot plan until you know the number of people you are planning for. You own a home and what does your wife do?

She knows how many people in the house and if your mother or brother is coming, she knows that she is expected to step up the quantity of soup and garri. So, population is not our problem, it is the lack of sufficient data for planning because planning is done with data. Let’s take for instance China or India. What is their strength?

Their strength is their population. And let me remind you that the three factors of production are labour, capital and raw materials. Take labour for instance, the more people we have in Nigeria, the more money we have but we don’t even know how many we are.

What do you suggest as the way out of coronavirus pandemic?

Medically, scientists have proved that you wash your hands, distance yourselves socially and stay at home most of the time. When coughing, you cover your mouth and when sneezing, you cover your nose. That is the way out medically.

The way out of it spiritually is to pray and ask God to take care of you and your family and then you must give your life to Jesus. The way out of it politically is for government at all levels to stop playing politics with the pandemic.

It is real but not for money-making. The government has politicized it, added salt and pepper and it has become a way of making money from the World Bank. Would you recommend vaccination for your members or Nigerians?

The truth is that the real vaccine for coronavirus has not been discovered and we are praying it should be discovered. I was in touch with some friends in the United States recently and they told me that they were not sure of the vaccine. So, I am sure the sickness is real; it is killing people all over the world.

This means that people should stay safe. But I can tell you reliably that the vaccine is not 100 per cent effective. I am told it is 50 per cent, some say 40 per cent but anything that has 40 to 50 per cent efficacy; you can be sure there is human error.

I can tell you that the vaccine is not yet proved. If it arrives Africa, they should test it on the people that brought it first; if they survive after three weeks, we take it.

Like this: Like Loading...