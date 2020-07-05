ISOPADEC: I’m not afraid of probe – former Dep. Gov

Immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has said he is ready for probe over any of his actions while in office as the number two citizen of the state.

The former Deputy Governor said this while reacting to a call by one of the factions of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state, demanding his arrest and prosecution.

Engr. Irona’s position was contained in a statement signed by his Adviser on Communications, Dr. Walter Duru and made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Sunday.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored press briefing by a faction of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Imo State, where they called for the arrest and prosecution of the immediate past Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Gerald Irona.”

According to the statement, shortly after the call, a former member of the House of Representatives and Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Oil and Gas, Hon. Goodluck Opiah also lent his voice to the call.”

Opiah noted also: “We are not in doubt, as to the sponsors of the blackmail against Engr. Irona. The fact that NULGE, whose members – local government employees in Imo State have not been paid several months of salary arrears refused to say a word in solidarity with their suffering members, some of whom are dying of hunger and different ailments leaves much to be desired. It is also shameful that they have not seen anything wrong with the fact that five months into the present administration in the state, the Board of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission – ISOPADEC is yet to be reconstituted. Six months of the Commission’s statutory allocation, as at today, amounting to several billions of Naira cannot be accounted for.

“Hundreds of millions of naira left in the Commission’s account with the United Bank for Africa and other commercial banks have disappeared. The N114 million counterpart fund paid by Waltersmith Petroleum, as part of their commitment to the Awarra Court Area electrification project in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state has also developed wings right inside the UBA account, where it was kept.”

The statement observed further that the staff of ISOPADEC are presently being owed about four months arrears of salary and other entitlements. No one, including Hon. Goodluck Opiah and others that claim to be stakeholders, has said a word.

