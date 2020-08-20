ISOPADEC: It’s laughable to ‘ambush’ a governor with one pistol

*Rejects 80 percent pay cut

Embattled workers of the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ISOPADEC) have described as ridiculous, the allegation that members of the Commission, who were protesting three months of unpaid salaries, had ‘ambushed’ Governor Hope Uzodinma with one locally made pistol.

The workers said it was unthinkable that workers of the Commission, who are struggling to feed, would lie in wait to ambush the governor, armed with a locally made pistol and two matchets, knowing very well that the Governor has more than 50 security personnel in his convoy all armed with automatic assault rifles and trained for such confrontation.

Spokesperson of the workers, Mr. Chinedu Awuzie called for the release of 15 of their staff who have been remanded in prison custody for demanding to be paid their wages, insisting that the locally made pistol and two machete were not recovered from any member of the Commission.

“How could we have attacked the governor at Concorde area and still march towards Government House in a peaceful protest? That will be stupid and suicidal,” Awuzie said.

While stressing that the detained staff of the Commission were all innocent, he also disclosed that workers at the commission have also rejected 80 per cent, initiated by the government without any justification or consultation, and which have already been reflected in their July 2020 salaries.

He regretted that those earning N182,000 were now being paid about N57,000 only.

Awuzie appealed to the Imo State government to immediately reverse the pay cut.

