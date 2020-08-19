Metro & Crime

ISOPADEC workers to Uzodinma: Our agitation is sponsored by hunger, not politicians

Workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) who had embarked on a protest march over four months arrears of salaries have denied being sponsored by any politician to demand their rights.
The workers, who spoke through their Union Leader, Comrade Awuzie Chinedu, said their protest was a function of their suffering and hunger and not influenced by any politician or group.
He said that: “For four months, ISOPADEC staff have not received their salaries due to the governors inability or refusal to constitute a Governing Board for the oil-rich commission and the misapplication of funds accrued to ISOPADEC from FAAC by unauthorized agents of the Imo State government.
“On at least three occasions, we have met specifically with the Accountant General who promised us that our salaries would be paid in full within 24 hours from when we met him.
“When, on each occasion, he did not fulfil his promise, he informed us that the governor requested ‘just one slight amendment or clarification to the schedule’ so that we could be credited immediately. Nothing of such happened.
“On at least two occasions, we were invited to meet face to face with the Executive Governor in his office who promised us that he had issued written approvals to the AG to pay, all to no avail.
“At that point, it became crystal clear to us that Governor Hope Uzodimma was taking ISOPADEC staff for fools.
“Against this backdrop, our protests could not have been sponsored by any external party, politician or political party. If anything, our agitation is sponsored by hunger, lack and deprivation.”

