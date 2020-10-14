ISOPADEC’s MD reiterates commitment to restore communities’ trust

Newly appointed Managing Director of IMO State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), High Chief Charles Orie, has expressed concern of the deplorable state of oil producing communities in Imo State. Orie, however, vowed that under his leadership the commission would fast track development and increase income earning capacity of the communities by simply harnessing the natural and human resources that abounded in the state.

The MD made the declaration during an interface with board members, management and staff of ISOPADEC shortly after assumption of office as the Chief Executive officer of the commission, in Owerri.

Orie assured members of staff that his leadership of the intermediary agency would bring unmatchable developments in the region, high productivity, economic diversification and general well-being of the people in the oil regions.

