News

ISOPADEC’s MD reiterates commitment to restore communities’ trust

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

Newly appointed Managing Director of IMO State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), High Chief Charles Orie, has expressed concern of the deplorable state of oil producing communities in Imo State. Orie, however, vowed that under his leadership the commission would fast track development and increase income earning capacity of the communities by simply harnessing the natural and human resources that abounded in the state.

The MD made the declaration during an interface with board members, management and staff of ISOPADEC shortly after assumption of office as the Chief Executive officer of the commission, in Owerri.

Orie assured members of staff that his leadership of the intermediary agency would bring unmatchable developments in the region, high productivity, economic diversification and general well-being of the people in the oil regions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO: Contact tracing is most important step in COVID-19 fight

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief said on Monday. “Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus […]
News

Group tips Ayade for Senate, says he’s the right candidate for Cross River North

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    A group under the aegis of Youth Vanguard for Good Governance has thrown their weight behind Frank Ayade for the Cross Rivers North Senatorial bye election. The group made the call in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Bassey Akpan. Senator Rose Okoji Oko representing the zone died in March, thereby creating room […]
News

Gen Buratai’s gallantry and Nigeria @ 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As Nigeria is celebrating 60 years of independence, it presents a picture of a mixture of spark and dim. Those inclined to the negative hold on to the challenges experienced in the quest towards nationhood to draw conclusions linking occurrences such as military putsch, civil war, religious uprising, corruption and lately Boko Haram terrorism to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: