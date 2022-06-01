ISPs rise by 26.5% in one year

With the licensing of additional company last week, the number of Internet Service Providers (ISP) in Nigeria has increased to 191. Within one year, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed additional 40 companies as the number increased from 151 in 2021 to 191 in May, 2022. Following the approval of license for Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in Nigeria, the Commission noted that the inclusion of more providers is needed for wider internet penetration across the country. The Commission said more companies would still be licensed to realise its 70 per cent penetration target by 2025. Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to 32 countries and owned by billionaire Elon Musk. NCC has equally included Starlink among licensees in Nigeria on its website. To announce the new development, Musk tweeted @ elonmusk: “Starlink approved by Nigeria and Mozambique.” The company received two licences, which include the international gateway licence and Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence and will be trading as Starlink Internet Services Nigeria Ltd. According to NCC, the international gateway licence has 10-year tenure, while the ISP licence is to last for five years. Both licences take effect from May 2022 and may be renewed after the expiration. With high speeds and latency as low as 20 minutes in most locations, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite Internet. Users also have the option to take Starlink with them via the Portability feature or Starlink. In May last year, Starlink’s Market Access Director for Africa, Ryan Goodnight, along with SpaceX consultant, Levin Born, visited NCC where they expressed interest to obtain a licence to operate satellite internet in the country. Prior to the visit, the regulator and the space company had been discussing the issue virtually before approval for a physical meeting was granted by NCC. After SpaceX representatives provided an overview of its plans, expectations, licensing requests and deployment phases, the Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Ubale Maska, promised them that the Commission would work on necessary modalities to ensure that it balances the need for healthy competition vis-a-vis the entry of new technologies, in order to protect all industry stakeholders. Maska said: “As the regulator of a highly dynamic sector in Nigeria, the Commission is conscious of the need to ensure that our regulatory actions are anchored on national interest. We have listened to your presentation and we will review it vis-à-vis our regulatory direction of ensuring effective and a sustainable telecoms ecosystem where a licensee’s operational model does not dampen healthy competition among other licensees.”
