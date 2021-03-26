Israel Adesanya apologises over rape scandal

*Says: ‘I’m still growing’

A profuse apology has come from Israel Adesanya Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion, to the sporting world over his use of the word “rape” in his spat with fellow fighter Kevin Holland.

Against the backdrop the backlash attracted by the comments, where the sensational fighter was overheard in an Instagram video directed at Kevin Holland video saying: “Bro, I will fu**in’ rape you,” Adesanya quickly took back the words via a statement on Friday via his verified Twitter handle.

Adesanya, a Nigerian-born New Zealand MMA fighter, who lost his first professional fight while trying to move to another stage, acknowledged that the comment as not acceptable.

He wrote: “Last week fight talk escalated to a point in which I crossed the line. I understand the gravity of this word and how it can affect and hurt other people apart from my opponent, although that was never my intention.

“I am still growing under the spotlight, and I take this as a lesson to be more selective with words under pressure.”

The statement had attracted a lot of negative vibes from several quarters including from New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson who called on the UFC to take action, saying: “There is never a time to make flippant comments about rape. It’s just not something anybody should do.

“I’m sure Israel understands that. I believe he has deleted the tweet in question. It will be up to the UFC as to what they do.

“But I would certainly be making clear to him, and to anybody actually, that we have to take rape seriously.

“It’s not an issue that anyone should be making jokes or flippant comments about at all.”

*Courtesy: Whirlwindnews.com.ng

