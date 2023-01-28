Israel arrests 42 after deadly synagogue shooting

Israeli police have arrested 42 people in connection with a deadly shooting at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday.

Seven people were killed, and at least three more injured, in the deadliest attack of its kind in years, reports the BBC.

The incident happened in the city’s Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at about 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).

Police said two people were injured on Saturday in a separate “terrorist attack” outside the Old City.

Both Friday’s and Saturday’s attackers have been “neutralised”, police said.

Local media identified the man who attacked the synagogue as a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, who police described as a “terrorist”.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai called it “one of the worst attacks we have encountered in recent years”.

Israeli worshippers had gathered for prayers at the start of the Jewish Sabbath in a synagogue in the Jewish settlement and were leaving when the gunman opened fire. Police say that officers then shot him dead.

Forensic teams are investigating a white car that appears to have been driven by the gunman.

Palestinian militant groups praised the attack, but did not say one of their members was responsible.

The attack was celebrated by Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip with rallies and the handing out of sweets.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military said on Saturday that they were boosting their forces in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting happened on Holocaust Memorial Day, which commemorates the six million Jews and other victims who were killed in the Holocaust by the Nazi regime in Germany.

“To attack worshippers at a synagogue on Holocaust Memorial Day, and during Shabbat, is horrific. We stand with our Israeli friends,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “The United States condemns in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack.”

President Joe Biden talked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and offered all “appropriate means of support”, the White House said.

Shortly after the incident, Netanyahu visited the site, as did the controversial far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Saturday’s attack took place in the Silwan neighbourhood, just outside Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response service identified the victims as two men, aged 47 and 23, both with “gunshot wounds to their upper body”.

