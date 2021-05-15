News

Israel bombs new targets in Gaza, as militants fire rockets back

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Israeli warplanes bombed new targets in Gaza and Palestinian militants fired back despite attempts to broker a ceasefire – as an annual day of Palestinian grief at Israel begins.
The Nakba, or “catastrophe”, is one of the most sombre dates of protest in the Palestinian calendar. It marks the day after the creation of the state of Israel on 14 May 1948, a move that led to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing or being expelled from the country, reports Sky News.
This year, Nakba day is expected to be particularly tense, coming as Israelis and Palestinians engage in their worst clashes in years and with street unrest rising in mixed Jewish-Arab neighbourhoods across Israel stirring fears of a descent into civil war.
Anti-Israeli protests also erupted in the occupied West Bank on Friday, prompting Israeli forces to open fire, killing 11 people.
In addition, pro-Palestinian demonstrations took place at Israel’s borders with neighbouring Jordan and Lebanon, while three rockets were reportedly fired towards Israel from Syria.
The Israel-Palestinian hostilities are now in their sixth day.
According to Palestinian health officials, 132 people have died in Gaza, an enclave controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas, including 31 children and 20 women.
On the Israeli side, the death toll stands at eight, including two children and a soldier.
Diplomatic efforts to stop the bloodshed are intensifying.
A US envoy, Hady Amr, arrived in Israel on Friday. The US embassy in Jerusalem said the aim was “to reinforce the need to work towards a sustainable calm”.
Egypt, which has influence over Hamas, is playing a key role – as it has in the past – in trying to negotiate a halt to the fighting.
Qatar, Jordan and the United Nations are also important players.
“The talks have taken a real and serious path on Friday,” a Palestinian official was quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying.
“The mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations are stepping up their contacts with all sides in a bid to restore calm, but a deal hasn’t yet been reached.”
An Egyptian intelligence official said Israel had turned down an Egyptian proposal for a one-year ceasefire that Hamas had accepted, according to the AP news agency.
The United Nations Security Council is due to discuss the crisis for the first time publicly on Sunday. Diplomats have already held a number of closed-door sessions since the bombardments by both sides began on Monday.
The violence was sparked by tensions in Jerusalem over efforts by Jewish settlers to evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes in an east Jerusalem neighbourhood, and by clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians at a revered mosque in the Old City.
On Friday night, online video showed young Jewish nationalists firing pistols as they traded volleys of stones with Palestinians in the disputed Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.
Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued into early Saturday, followed by a salvo of Hamas rockets towards Israel.
The exchanges came after the heaviest barrage of Israeli tank and artillery fire, combined with airstrikes, overnight into Friday that pummelled the Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli military said that they had been going after a network of tunnels used by Hamas. But the onslaught wreaked destruction in some towns, killed a family of six in their house and sent thousands fleeing their homes.
Houda Ouda said she and her extended family ran frantically into their home in the Gaza town of Beit Hanoun, seeking safety as the earth shook in the darkness.
“We even did not dare to look from the window to know what is being hit,” she said.
The Israeli Defence Forces has said Hamas and Islamic Jihad, a fellow Palestinian militant group, have fired more than 2,000 rockets from Gaza towards Israel since the start of the hostilities – an unprecedented volume of strikes.
More than 400 rockets are said to have fallen short into Gaza, while many more were blasted out of the sky by Israeli air defence systems. However, some did impact.
Across central and southern Israel, from small towns bordering Gaza to metropolitan Tel Aviv and southern Beersheba, Israelis have adjusted to sirens wailing, radio and TV broadcast interruptions and the beeps on their mobile phones of red alerts that send them rushing for cover.
For its part, the Israeli military said they have hit some 1,000 targets in Gaza, including rocket launch sites, individual commanders and the tunnel network.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

7 Sunil Mcrewer quotes that will help you crush it

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Social media is a tough world, so good mentors or even following authority figures can help you be successful. There is no shortage of informational sources out there, and you can easily do your homework on someone to determine how legitimate they are. “One of the most important steps you can take is to take […]
News

Makinde: We’ll deal decisively with trouble makers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday declared that his administration was determined to bring insecurity to its knees in the state by dealing decisively with troublemakers. Makinde, who made the declaration in a state-wide broadcast to residents of the state, aired on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), asked residents to come together […]
News

EndSARS: Building new stations, hunting for hoodlums

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

Days after hoodlums under the disguise of #EndSARS protesters set ablaze four police stations in different locations in Ebonyi State, the process of rebuilding them has begun. That was followed with the hunting for the criminals and sacking of some appointees following the civil disturbances. UCHENNA INYA reports from Abakaliki Ebonyi State, like every other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica