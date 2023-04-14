Israel DMW Reacts As Herbal Vendor Call Him Out On Social Media

David Logistic Manager, Israel DMW has been called out on social media by a herbal vendor simply identified as Mideshaven over a failed contract.

Taking to his Instagram page to revealed what transpired between both of them, the vendor claimed that Isreal DMW after receiving an advance payment of N800, 000 refuse to delivered the herbal Ad as agreed.

According to her, she contacted Israel in December, 2022 to have an advert video of him promoting herbs broadcast on his Instagram account.

Speaking further, she said Israel charged her one million dollars and she provided an 800,000 deposit with the understanding that when he finished the video, she would send the balance so he could upload it.

She claimed that Israel failed to deliver after paying him N800,000 for the advert.

In reaction to the accusations, Israel took to his instagram page to clear his name and explain his own side of the story.

He said that the herbal vendor did not pay him the entire money they agreed on initially, but insist he advertise his products .

According to him, he made it clear from start that he could only promote her items with a video of her items on his story which he did twice.

He penned “Mide, pay the amount I have asked for if you truly want a video of me promoting our products.

“Because it was never in our initial agreement. Our earlier agreement, was for me to post your products on my story. Which I fully did twice”