Israel strikes in Gaza after incendiary balloons

Israel says it has launched air strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, after incendiary balloons were launched from the territory.
It is the first major flare-up since the ceasefire on 21 May between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Explosions were heard in Gaza City in the early hours of Wednesday, reports the BBC.
During 11 days of fighting last month, at least 256 people were killed in Gaza and 13 people were killed in Israel.
In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets had hit military compounds operated by Hamas in Khan Yunis and Gaza City.
It said “terrorist activity” took place in the compound, and that the IDF was “prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terror acts from the Gaza Strip.”
No Gazans have been injured in the airstrikes, according to Hamas-affiliated media.
Israel’s fire service said the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza had caused at least 20 fires in fields by communities in southern Israel.
Hamas earlier threatened to take action over an Israeli nationalist march on Tuesday through occupied east Jerusalem.
Ahead of the march, local media reported that the Israeli military was on heightened alert. It also said Iron Dome missile defence batteries had been deployed to counter possible Palestinian rocket fire.

