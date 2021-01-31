News

Israel to give some coronavirus vaccines to Palestinians

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office announced Sunday.
It was the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians, who lag far behind Israel’s aggressive vaccination campaign and have not yet received any vaccines, reports The Associated Press.
The World Health Organisation has raised concerns about the disparity between Israel and Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, and international human rights groups and U.N. experts have said Israel is responsible for the well being of Palestinians in these areas. Israel says that under interim peace agreements reached in the 1990s it is not responsible for the Palestinians and in any case has not received requests for help.
Gantz’s office said early Sunday the transfer had been approved. It had no further details on when that would happen. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials.
Israel is one of the world’s leaders in vaccinating its population after striking procurement deals with international drug giants Pfizer and Moderna. The Health Ministry says nearly one-third of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, while about 1.7 million people have received both doses.
The campaign includes Israel’s Arab citizens and Palestinians living in annexed east Jerusalem. But Palestinians living in the West Bank under the autonomy government of the Palestinian Authority and those living under Hamas rule in Gaza are not included.
The Palestinian Authority has been trying to acquire doses through a WHO program known as COVAX. But the program, which aims to procure vaccines for needed countries, has been slow to get off the ground.
The dispute reflects global inequality in access to vaccines, as wealthy countries vacuum up the lion’s share of doses, leaving poorer countries even farther behind in combating the public health and economic effects of the pandemic. It has also emerged as another flashpoint in the decades-old Mideast conflict, even as the virus has wreaked havoc on both sides.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Excess folic acid in pregnancy can harm foetus’ brain development

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Researchers at the University of California (U.C.) Davis MIND Institute in the United States (U.S.) have said that high amounts of folic acid during pregnancy harmed the brain development of embryos.   According to findings of their study published in ‘Cerebral Cortex,’ more investigation was needed about the best recommended dosage for pregnant women. […]
News

US Attorney General fends off Democrats’ attacks over protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday parried attacks in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, denying accusations he is doing President Donald Trump’s bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. He testified to the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since taking office in February 2019 as the […]
News

Eating chilli peppers regularly can prolong life

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Lawrence Olaoye Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the rampaging global Coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) has forced many countries in the world to consider international collaboration and cooperation. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the 8th German-Nigerian Business Forum which held virtually.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica