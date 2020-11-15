Israeli agents ‘killed Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command hiding in Iran’

Al Qaeda’s second-in-command was killed by Israeli agents acting on behalf of the United States in Iran, a new report reveals. Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who also went by the name Abu Muhammad al-Masri, was shot in August in Tehran by two men on a motorcycle who were revealed to be Israeli Mossad operatives, the New York Times reports.

Al-Masri, who was seen as a likely successor to the man believed to be Al-Qaeda’s current leader, Ayman al-Zawahri, fled Kenya, on August 6, 1998, and travelled to Pakistan where disappeared for the next 22 years, according to the FBI. The second-in-command was killed along with his daughter, the widow of Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden.

Al-Masri was the mastermind of the 1998 bombings of two US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania which killed 224 people and wounded hundreds, bringing Al-Qaeda to the attention of the US for the first time. Four intelligence officials, who asked to remain anonymous, told the New York Times that the assassination was carried out on behalf of the United States, who had spent years tracking him.

Al-Masri was featured on the FBI’s ‘Most Wanted Terrorist’ list offering a reward of up to $10 million (£7,600,000).

He had been indicted in the US for crimes related to the 1998 bombings of the United States Embassies in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Nairobi, Kenya.

In reports of the shooting in Iranian media, the victims were named as Habib Daoud, a Lebanese history professor, and his 27-year-old daughter Maryam.

The New York Times said Daoud was an alias used by Iran intelligence officials who may have wanted to cover up the fact that the Al-Qaeda leader was in their country. But the Islamic Republic has denied the claims made in the New York Times report. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: “From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region.”

The New York Times reported that Al-Masri had in fact been taken into custody in Iran in 2003, but was released in a deal which led to the release of five Al-Qaeda leaders in exchange for an Iranian diplomat abducted in Yemen.

An unnamed US intelligence official said he had since lived in an upscale suburb in Tehran from 2015.

The U.S, Iran, Israel and Al Qaeda have not publicly acknowledged his death.

An unnamed US official declined to confirm any US involvement in the killing, and the White House National Security council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

*Courtesy: metro.co.uk

