Business

Israeli firm trains 50 artisans for car assembly plant in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Israeli company, Mimshak specialising in manufacturing of various types of vehicles in the Miiddle East, has said it has concluded plans to train 50 Akwa Ibom indigenes in various units of car production process in readiness to kickstart the assembly plant in the state.

Speaking in Uyo on Thursday while conducting newsmen around the company’s facility, the Chief Operating Officer and Car Plant Technologist of the company, Mr Rolen Golan said out of 150 automobile technicians screened, only 50 have been selected so far while 20 persons will soon depart to Israel for further training and technological transfer from Israel.

Golan said different units which the artisans would be trained include tyre alignment and wheel balancing, electricals, car air condition repairs, car diagnosis using computer, mechanical section as well as Interior/upholstery unit.

The car plant technologist disclosed that the first batch of the trainees will leave Akwa Ibom for Israel in the next one week after undergoing various tests to ascertain their technical capacity needed for the training in Israel.

Golen explained that Mimshack is the largest car manufacturing company in Israel with 45 years in car production business adding that the company will commence car production in AKwa Ibom using locally sourced and few imported raw materials.

While expressing gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for his immense support to the firm, he said: “The first batch of the trainees will leave Akwa Ibom for Israel to return in the next few months and join in the car production.

“Cars to be produced here include: mini buses, luxurious buses and pleasure cars which will be specifically suitable for Nigerian roads.”

The Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deepsea Mr Emem Almond said the state government has provided necessary facilities including finances as part of the counterpart funding for the project.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said government has provided dedicated power line to enhance uninterrupted power supply to the facility among other incentives.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

I set up Clairhub to create transparency in trading cryptocurrency – Okeke Sinclair

Posted on Author Reporter

    Okeke Chibuikem Sinclair is one of the budding digital entrepreneurs in Nigeria who have created job opportunities by tapping into the digital space. In a live chat with his online followers, the young CEO of Clairhub explained that even though it seems that he has many businesses he is handling at the same […]
Business

Analysts: FG won’t meet N10.1trn revenue projection for 2022

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing increased cost of subsidy payments and high fuel costs, which may likely erode the profits of many companies, thus resulting in lower tax receipts, analysts at CSL Research have predicted that the Federal Government is unlikely to meet its N10.1 trillion revenue projection for this year. The analysts, who stated this in a report […]
Business

OML 11: Shell loses Nigeria’s oil block renewal case

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has hailed the recent Appeal Court judgment affirming its operatorship of the Oil Mining License 11 (OML 11), describing it as a huge victory  for Nigeria and the beginning of addressing decades of host community restiveness.   The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja last Monday upturned the August 23, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica