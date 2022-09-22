Israeli firm trains 50 artisans for car assembly plant in A’Ibom

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Israeli company, Mimshak specialising in manufacturing of various types of vehicles in the Miiddle East, has said it has concluded plans to train 50 Akwa Ibom indigenes in various units of car production process in readiness to kickstart the assembly plant in the state.

Speaking in Uyo on Thursday while conducting newsmen around the company’s facility, the Chief Operating Officer and Car Plant Technologist of the company, Mr Rolen Golan said out of 150 automobile technicians screened, only 50 have been selected so far while 20 persons will soon depart to Israel for further training and technological transfer from Israel.

Golan said different units which the artisans would be trained include tyre alignment and wheel balancing, electricals, car air condition repairs, car diagnosis using computer, mechanical section as well as Interior/upholstery unit.

The car plant technologist disclosed that the first batch of the trainees will leave Akwa Ibom for Israel in the next one week after undergoing various tests to ascertain their technical capacity needed for the training in Israel.

Golen explained that Mimshack is the largest car manufacturing company in Israel with 45 years in car production business adding that the company will commence car production in AKwa Ibom using locally sourced and few imported raw materials.

While expressing gratitude to Governor Udom Emmanuel for his immense support to the firm, he said: “The first batch of the trainees will leave Akwa Ibom for Israel to return in the next few months and join in the car production.

“Cars to be produced here include: mini buses, luxurious buses and pleasure cars which will be specifically suitable for Nigerian roads.”

The Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deepsea Mr Emem Almond said the state government has provided necessary facilities including finances as part of the counterpart funding for the project.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said government has provided dedicated power line to enhance uninterrupted power supply to the facility among other incentives.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...