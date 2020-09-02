Aviation

Israeli flight attendant, 67, says ‘shalom’ to UAE, bye to airline

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Hedva Opatovsky’s first flight to the United Arab Emirates was her last for El Al, the Israeli flag carrier whose routes she has plied through almost a half-century of wars and peacemaking.
The airline’s longest-serving flight attendant retired on Wednesday after leading the cabin crew on a groundbreaking return trip to Abu Dhabi with Israeli envoys who hammered out a deal normalising relations with the Gulf power, reports Reuters.
“This is the historic flight, I think, in (my) 46 years – very, very emotional,” she told Reuters, referring to her long career with the airline. “It’s a good opportunity to open up other countries to make peace with us.”
“It’s what we wish for, always,” she said, noting that the Hebrew for “hello” or “goodbye” – “shalom” – also means “peace”.
When Opatovsky joined El Al, Israel was reeling from the 1973 Middle East war. Three years later, her husband, an Israeli security officer, accompanied diplomats who set up peace talks with Egypt. A similar deal with Jordan would follow 20 years on.
She has attended to Israeli prime ministers and foreign dignitaries. Monday’s outgoing flight to Abu Dhabi passed over Saudi Arabia – a breakthrough for Israeli aviation that allowed her to gaze down on its vast and previously inaccessible desert.
Passengers applauded as Flight 972 – a nod to Israel’s telephone code – landed in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Opatovsky, retiring reluctantly at 67, bid them farewell over the PA system: “May we always go in peace.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Aviation

FG shifts resumption of international flights by one week

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as FAAN hikes passenger service charge by 100 percent The Federal Government has announced a shift in the resumption of international flights from August 29 to September 5. Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, gave the new date during Thursday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in […]
Aviation

FAA to fine Boeing $1.25m over actions at plant

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it was proposing to fine Boeing Co (BA.N) $1.25 million after the agency alleged Boeing managers exerted undue pressure or interfered with work of employees performing duties for the government at the company’s plant in South Carolina. The long-standing FAA practice of delegating some FAA tasks […]
Aviation News

Southern Kaduna: Reclaim encroached cattle route for peace to reign, group tells El-Rufai

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Rising from their stakeholders’ meeting yesterday, a group, Muslim Youth Foundation of Southern Kaduna (MYFOSKA), has called on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to reclaim all the cattle routes encroached upon by the people of southern Kaduna for peace to reign in the area.   A communiqué issued after the meeting, which was made available […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: