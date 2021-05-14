News

Israeli ground forces launch attacks on Gaza as fighting worsens

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Israeli ground forces began launching attacks on Gaza in a widening of hostilities as Israel braced for more internal strife between its Arab and Jewish citizens following Friday prayers.
The Israeli military said tank and artillery units on Israel’s side of the border joined with some 160 aircraft to unleash the heaviest barrage of bombardments yet in five days of clashes with the Hamas-run enclave, reports Sky News.
The joint mission lasted about 40 minutes and targeted a network of tunnels that an Israeli military spokesman said was used by Hamas militants.
“I said we would extract a very heavy price from Hamas,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a videotaped statement. “We are doing that, and we will continue to do that with heavy force.”
Thousands of Israeli forces along with tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery are massing along the frontier with Gaza, preparing to push inside if given the order, in what would be a hugely significant escalation.
Unperturbed, Palestinian militants continued to launch rockets from the strip towards Israel into Friday morning.
At least 119 Palestinians have died since the exchanges began on Monday, including 29 children and 15 women, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Palestinian militants have said 20 of their fighters are among the dead, though Israeli officials said this figure is much higher.
Almost half of the deaths happened on Thursday – the deadliest day so far. Around 600 people have also been injured.
On the Israeli side, seven people have been killed, including two children and a soldier.
But this is a crisis on many fronts, as decades of Israeli-Palestinian trauma erupt into clashes on the streets of many towns and cities inside Israel – with Arabs and Jews, who had lived together peacefully, turning on each other, prompting warnings of a risk of civil war.
Synagogues have been attacked, cars torched and individuals beaten up by mobs in the worst internal violence in decades.
New protests could erupt following Friday prayers, with al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City a potential flashpoint.
It was at this walled compound – one of the most sacred sites in Islam, which is also revered by Jews and Christians – that violence between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters on Monday sparked the first volley of rockets from Gaza into Israel that ignited the wider crisis.
There is of course a regional dimension as well.
On Thursday night, three rockets were fired towards Israel from Lebanon. They landed harmlessly in the Mediterranean Sea in what appears to have been a show of solidarity with Gaza by Palestinian groups in Lebanon rather than the start of a separate offensive.
With so much at stake, frantic diplomatic efforts are under way to try to broker a ceasefire.
Egyptian officials have been speaking with both sides as have officials from the United Nations. The US has dispatched a senior diplomat to the region and Russian President Vladimir Putin has added his voice to those calling for both sides to de-escalate.
In Washington, President Joe Biden said he spoke with Netanyahu about calming the fighting but also backed the Israeli leader by saying “there has not been a significant overreaction”.
He said the goal is to “get to a point where there is a significant reduction in attacks, particularly rocket attacks that are indiscriminately fired into population centres”, and called the effort “a work in progress”.
The UN Security Council is due to hold its first public session on the situation on Sunday after the US objected to an open session on Friday, apparently wanting to give diplomacy a little longer to have an effect.
However, with bombardments between the two sides – unprecedented in their intensity – entering their fifth day, there is no obvious sign that diplomacy is cooling heads.
The Israel Defence Forces has hit close to 1,000 targets in Gaza, including multi-storey buildings, rocket launch sites and individual Hamas military commanders. But this blockaded strip of territory is also home to some two million Palestinians who have no means to flee.
Overnight, masses of red flames illuminated the skies as deafening blasts from the outskirts of Gaza City jolted people awake.
The human agony of Israel-Gaza violence
The strikes were so strong that people inside the city, several miles away, could be heard screaming in fear, according to the AP news agency.
At the same time, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, a fellow Palestinian militant group, have fired close to 2,000 rockets towards Israel. Many were shot down by the country’s air defence system but some have penetrated deep into Israeli territory, including the commercial capital of Tel Aviv, sending families racing into shelters.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Cooking with wood could cause lung damage

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) and India have said that advanced imaging with CT scan shows that people who cook with biomass fuels such as wood were at risk of suffering considerable damage to their lungs from breathing in dangerous concentrations of pollutants and bacterial toxins. The results of their new study would be […]
News

Buhari congratulates Adesina over not-guilty-verdict of AfDB probe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria’s Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who has been cleared of allegations of favouritism levelled against him by some whistle-blowers. A report earlier today by an international news organisation, Bloomberg, said Adesina had been cleared by an independent panel set up to review the clean […]
News

No justification for rape in Ekiti, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti state Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, has decried the alleged habit of some powerful individuals found to be mediating for rape offenders in the state, describing the attitude as a grievous constraint to the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Ekiti. The Commissioner stated this on Wednesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica