News

Israelis protest Netanyahu amid 3rd virus lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Thousands of Israelis on Saturday renewed weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the long-serving leader to resign over corruption charges against him and his alleged mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.
Protesters held signs reading “Go,” and “Bibi, let my people go,” referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.
The protest in a Jerusalem square near Netanyahu’s official residence comes as Israel is the midst of its third national lockdown, which was recently tightened to shutter schools, and as the country presses forward with a world-leading vaccination drive. Netanyahu’s trial was set to resume this week, but was postponed indefinitely amid the tighter restrictions, reports The Associated Press.
Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust connected to three long-running investigations.
He has denied any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a “witch hunt” by hostile media, law enforcement and judicial officials.
Protesters argue that Netanyahu cannot properly lead the country while under indictment.
Israel has seen a recent surge in cases despite unleashing one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.
The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20% of its population, and Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.
Netanyahu has placed the vaccination drive at the center of his campaign for reelection that same month.
On March 23, Israel will hold its fourth nationwide vote in less than two years. In the meantime, he has called on Israelis to make “one last big effort” to halt transmission by adhering to the tightened restrictions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Appreciating General Buratai’s Leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Army has been in the news of late. There have been various insinuations in certain quarters with regards to the conduct of the Nigerian Army in the prosecution of the war against terrorism and other criminal elements in the country. Aside these, there is also a perception with regards the professionalism and conduct […]
News

Seme Border remains closed, 24 hours after FG’s order

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s land border with Benin Republic at Seme, near Badagry, Lagos State, remained closed more than 24 hours after the Federal Government announced its reopening on Wednesday. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited Seme yesterday evening, said that human and vehicular movement across the border post was restricted as the […]
News

Good governance groups laud US troops’ rescue of citizen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…insist on Service Chiefs’ sack The successful rescue of a United States (US) citizen by the country’s Special forces, has attracted the commendation of a coalition of 102 Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance (COSOGOG) groups. Six out of seven suspected terrorists, who abducted the US citizen from neighbouring Niger Republic and moved him to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica