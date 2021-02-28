Israel’ll soon open boarders for Nigerian pilgrims –Rev Kritilere

…vows to erect CAN Secretariat in Lagos

The newly elected President of the Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria (CTPAN), Rev Israel Kritilere, has expressed optimism that the nation of Israel would soon throw her boarders open to Christian tourists. “And those yearning to walk in the footsteps of Jesus and experience the Holy land shall realize their dreams,” he added.

Rev Kritilere, who was unanimously elected to steer the ship of the association during its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday February 16, noted that the challenges which COVID-19 pandemic posed to Christian Pilgrimage in the last one year, had affected tours to the Holy land drastically.

While reflecting on the challenges of COVID- 19 pandemic in the last one year, Kristilere expressed hope that the borders of Israel would soon be reopened to Nigerian. Rev. Kristilere, who is the Senior Pastor of Shepherd Hill Baptist Church, Obanikoro, Lagos, and the CEO of Oasis of Faith Intercontinental Limited (A Christian Pilgrimage operator), succeeds Mrs. Adeola Adekola, the CEO of Ideal Pilgrimage as the new President of the tourism body that comprises over 60 registered pilgrimage operators across Nigeria.

Other members elected at the AGM are Deaconess Lola Oluokun, the CEO of Beulah Travels as Vice President, Pastor Mrs. Jumoke Adeniyi, the CEO OF Pasture Travels as General Secretary among other officers. In his acceptance speech, Rev. Kristilere appreciated the tenacity and sagacity of the immediate past executives of the association.

He promised to work with everyone to take Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria, especially the privately-owned tourism firms in the country to an enviable height.

He also solicited the support and cooperation of all CTPAN members adding that the new leadership is poised to make a difference and bring more private Christian pilgrimage operators into the association.

The amiable preacher expressed confidence that it is the dawn of a new era for Private Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria. Rev. Dr. Israel Kristilere is an ordained and anointed minister of God’s word and his power.

He gave his life to the Lord Jesus Christ in 1982 and received a special touch of the Holy Spirit in 1989. He responded to God’s call into the ministry in 1991 while studying Accountancy at The Polytechnic, Ibadan. A native of Oyo in Oyo State, Kristilere is also a graduate of the University of Ibadan Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and Bachelor of Theology (1995) respectively.

He also holds a Masters of Arts Degree from the University of Ibadan (2006) and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Religious Studies from the same university (2014), specializing in the New Testament Languages and Literature. He is happily married to Toyin, a Chartered Accountant and banker at First Bank.

The family is blessed with three children: Heritage, Jedidiah and Lois. Rev. Kristilere has authored eight inspiring books namely: 1. Lord, Increase Our Faith, (2000), 2. This Valley Shall Be Filled (2002). 3. Marriage: A Mystery and A Ministry (2004). 4. Seven Pillars of Wisdom (2014). 5. The Manifestation of the Sons of God (2014). 6.

Your Pathways to Undeniable Blessings (2014). 7. Money: You Can Control It (2014), 8. Beware: Making Your Life Journey A Success (2014). The versatile preacher was the pioneer fulltime pastor of the Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Ilupeju, Lagos and later the Senior Pastor of Ijero Baptist Church, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

He is currently the Senior Pastor of Shepherd hill Baptist Church (The Sanctuary of Grace and Glory), Obanikoro, Lagos. He conducts pilgrimages to the Holy Land twice a year (March & October) and plans same for churches and denominations.

