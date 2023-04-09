ISSAN cautions banks, others on rising cyber attacks

The Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN), a not-forprofit organization dedicated to the protection of Nigeria’s cyberspace, has called on banks and other financial institutions in the country to embark on deliberate efforts to train and retrain their employees to spot cybersecurity red flags.

This development according to ISSAN, will help check and reduce the rising wave of cyber-attacks in the country. Speaking at its monthly meeting recently, ISSAN’s President, Dr. David Isiavwe, advised organizations to enforce the use of approved connections and devices, stressing that clear protocols must be established with clients, and that they should also create necessary awareness and sensitize their suppliers. “Sustainability and profitability of businesses, especially financial institutions now depend heavily on how much these organizations can keep cyber thieves from exploiting their assets and information systems as well as the resilience of systems. “We have seen how daring the cybercriminals could be, targeting data of organizations and individuals.

Over the past few weeks, we saw different kinds of digital frauds as well as attempts by the bad guys to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Early vulnerability remediation, continuous awareness, trainings and layered security remain key to strengthening every organisation’s security posture,” he stated. Dr. Isiavwe, who is also a General Manager at Ecobank Nigeria, further emphasised that banks and other organizations must be proactive in risk identification and mitigation, adding that artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics are also important to check cyberattacks. Local and foreign cyber security experts also made presentations at the ISSAN monthly meeting which is held to review happenings in cyberspace and to take stock of what went wrong and possible solutions.

