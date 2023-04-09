Business

ISSAN cautions banks, others on rising cyber attacks

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN), a not-forprofit organization dedicated to the protection of Nigeria’s cyberspace, has called on banks and other financial institutions in the country to embark on deliberate efforts to train and retrain their employees to spot cybersecurity red flags.

This development according to ISSAN, will help check and reduce the rising wave of cyber-attacks in the country. Speaking at its monthly meeting recently, ISSAN’s President, Dr. David Isiavwe, advised organizations to enforce the use of approved connections and devices, stressing that clear protocols must be established with clients, and that they should also create necessary awareness and sensitize their suppliers. “Sustainability and profitability of businesses, especially financial institutions now depend heavily on how much these organizations can keep cyber thieves from exploiting their assets and information systems as well as the resilience of systems. “We have seen how daring the cybercriminals could be, targeting data of organizations and individuals.

Over the past few weeks, we saw different kinds of digital frauds as well as attempts by the bad guys to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Early vulnerability remediation, continuous awareness, trainings and layered security remain key to strengthening every organisation’s security posture,” he stated. Dr. Isiavwe, who is also a General Manager at Ecobank Nigeria, further emphasised that banks and other organizations must be proactive in risk identification and mitigation, adding that artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics are also important to check cyberattacks. Local and foreign cyber security experts also made presentations at the ISSAN monthly meeting which is held to review happenings in cyberspace and to take stock of what went wrong and possible solutions.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

TCN harps on reliable, quick bulk electricity for DisCos

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulazeez, has said it is important to achieve reliable and quick bulk electricity for distribution companies (Discos). He stated that the installation of a 1 x 60MVA, 132/33kV transmission substation in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State was one of the projects […]
Business

NIN-SIM linkage: Addressing data privacy concerns

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The recent disclosure by the minister of communications and digital economy that government has given security agencies unfettered access to the NIN database is raising more concerns about the privacy of Nigerians’ data in the hands of government. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Right from December 2020 when the minister of communications and digital economy announced the […]

Analysts
Business

Economic and COVID-19 overview

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Nigeria’s economy is the largest in Africa; however, real GDP growth has been relatively modest, averaging 2.2 per cent over the five years between 2014 and 2018. In 2018, oil and gas production accounted for over 90 per cent of exports and approximately half of government revenues. Foreign direct investment remains low and is directed […]

Leave a Reply