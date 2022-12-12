ISSAN Conference: Stakeholders advocate synergy for safe cyberspace

Stakeholders and industry experts have said that in order to achieve a safer cyber ecosystem, organizations must embrace synergy, information sharing and full disclosure of attacks. They stated this at the annual Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN) Cybersecurity Conference held in Lagos recently. In his speech at the event, President of FinTech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR), Ade Bajomo, said to adequately address the rising rate of cyber-attacks, organisations should embrace collaboration and information sharing on cyber breaches. According to him, keeping silence on the part of organizations that had been attacked would not help others, stressing that full disclosure, synergy and information sharing on reported cyber-attacks and how it was managed would guide other organisations to put preventive and counter measures in place. He called on organizations to constantly upgrade their technology to counter cyberattacks, urging them to have data backup. The Co-founder/Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Encode, Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare, while expressing his views at the panel session, made case for collaboration amongst stakeholders, noting the need to strike the balance between the investments in people, technology, and processes to fight cyber-attack and fraud. He further stressed the need to build cybersecurity intelligence quotient, which will comprise of augmented intelligence to check what is happening on the system real time, Anticipatory Intelligence to analyse what could happen, and Assistive Intelligence to determine what needs to be done. He recommended that digitisation, digitalisation and digital transformation should be addressed. In a paper titled: “Understanding and Addressing Data Privacy in the Banking and Financial Services World,” Managing Director, CyberTechNX, Dr. Austine Ohwobete, spoke about vendor risk assessment and individual management, while taking a holistic look at the organization’s environment as a means of identifying and curbing cyber threat incidences.

