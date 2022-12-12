ISSAN Conference: Stakeholders advocate synergy for safe cyberspace

Stakeholders and industry experts have said that in order to achieve a safer cyber ecosystem, organizations must embrace synergy, information sharing and full disclosure of attacks. They stated this at the annual Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN) Cybersecurity Conference held in Lagos recently. In his speech at the event, President of FinTech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR), Ade Bajomo, said to adequately address the rising rate of cyber-attacks, organisations should embrace collaboration and information sharing on cyber breaches. According to him, keeping silence on the part of organizations that had been attacked would not help others, stressing that full disclosure, synergy and information sharing on reported cyber-attacks and how it was managed would guide other organisations to put preventive and counter measures in place. He called on organizations to constantly upgrade their technology to counter cyberattacks, urging them to have data backup. The Co-founder/Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Encode, Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare, while expressing his views at the panel session, made case for collaboration amongst stakeholders, noting the need to strike the balance between the investments in people, technology, and processes to fight cyber-attack and fraud. He further stressed the need to build cybersecurity intelligence quotient, which will comprise of augmented intelligence to check what is happening on the system real time, Anticipatory Intelligence to analyse what could happen, and Assistive Intelligence to determine what needs to be done. He recommended that digitisation, digitalisation and digital transformation should be addressed. In a paper titled: “Understanding and Addressing Data Privacy in the Banking and Financial Services World,” Managing Director, CyberTechNX, Dr. Austine Ohwobete, spoke about vendor risk assessment and individual management, while taking a holistic look at the organization’s environment as a means of identifying and curbing cyber threat incidences.
Mobility firm eases operation cost for businesses
Leading ride-hailing service provider, Bolt, has disclosed its commitment to building a sustainable city by easing mobility for Nigerians, including running a solutionbased offering for business and corporate offices. The service tagged ‘Bolt Business’ aims to support the efficiency of SMEs, large private businesses and other corporate offices in the country. According to the firm, […]
Google adds new features on search window
The global search platform, Google, has added six new features and developments on its search window to enhance information exploration. The Communications and PR Manager, West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said this in a statement. Kola-Ogunlade informed that the new features leveraging machine learning would help people gather information in new ways. He highlighted the six […]
Concern as gap between official, parallel market rates persists
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s recent efforts to persuade banks to sell more dollars to customers seems to have failed to bridge the widening gap between the official and parallel markets rates, traders have said. Although naira strengthened to N502/$1 yesterday compared with N505 per dollar on Tuesday, analysts note that the rate widens […]
