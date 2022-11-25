ISSAN conference to focus on rising cyber-attacks on businessesper

The Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN) is set to hold its annual cyber security conference which will focus mainly on how to check rising cyber-attacks on businesses. According to a press release, the hybrid conference, which is scheduled for Tuesday 29th November 2022, is open to players in the public and private sectors, including large corporates, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs), educational institutions, government agencies and all stakeholders that are impacted by the cyber-ecosystem in any way. ISSAN President, Dr. David Isiavwe, said the conference with the theme: “Cyber Security Imperatives for Business – Practical Considerations,” will be devoted to further expose the new threats and trends in the cyber security space and also offer practical steps on what businesses and individuals need to know and do to check the rising tide of the activities of cyber-criminals.

