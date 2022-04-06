Business

ISSAN seeks collaborative efforts to check rising cyber threats

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Cybersecurity stakeholders under the auspices of Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN), have called for an urgent review of the National Cybersecurity Protection Act of 2015 to meet with current realities.

 

This is as Speakers and Panelists at the Quarter 1, 2022 ISSAN Cybersecurity Conference with the theme: “Payment Systems Platform Security” in Lagos, also made case for a robust collaboration and coordinated efforts by all stakeholders including the government to stem the rising wave of cyber threats in the nation’s payment system platforms.

They reiterated the need for a Cyber Insurance Policy for the industry. President of ISSAN, Dr. David Isiavwe, who spoke on behalf of the association, stated that as Covid-19 is gradually easing out, organisations are now settling for hybrid way of working and providing services for customers while being mindful of the enlarged cyber threat.

He noted that new forms of attacks are being contrived and implemented by criminals through various means on individuals, nation states and corporate bodies, stressing that cyber security gate keepers are not spared as large sums of money are usually at risk in every successful attack.

 

According to him, “what we see on the horizon is that Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks are becoming alarming; Ransomwares attacks are not relenting. There are more phishing and password targeted attacks. Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks remain a growing problem. The loss globally is colossal.

 

In Africa, Nigeria is expected to lead in terms of estimated loss due to our size. There is therefore the urgent need to brainstorm on how to keep payment systems platforms safer.”

To address the challenge, Dr. Isiavwe, who is also a General Manager at Ecobank Nigeria, emphasised that banks and organisations needed to be proactive, keep customers educated and updated on new threats and trends in the cyber space, automate and continuously monitor their systems and infrastructure, and also place high premium on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and data analytics.

In his keynote address, Director, Payment System Management Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Musa Jimoh , commended the activities of ISSAN at enhancing a safer and secured payment ecosystem, stressing that the apex bank is committed to initiatives that would promote and enhance payment system security to check cyber fraud in the nation’s financial system.

 

He maintained that the financial sector cannot afford to fail as the payment system is vital to the functioning of any economic system. He said: “Data security is important for customers and a tool for financial inclusion. Banks are the custodian of customers’ information

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Banks extend N2.8trn credit to ICT in 9 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended loan facilities totalling N2.8 trillion to companies operating in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector between January and September this year, New Telegraph has learnt. This represents a 40 per cent increase in credit to the sector compared with N2 trillion the sector got in the same period last […]
Business

FG bars firms without valid licence from operating jetties

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Presidential Standing Committee on Private Jetties (PSCPJ) has said that multinational companies will no longer be allowed to engage a jetty facility without a valid licence duly approved by government. The presidential committee was set up to find out why illegal activities were thriving in some private jetties as regulatory agencies failed to discharge […]
Business

Energy Transition: TotalEnergies commited to gas devt in Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

As countries continue to commit to the global energy transition, TotalEnergies has said its focus will be on both oil and gas, given that oil would still be relevant in the next five to ten years, despite the efforts at decarbonisation.   The international oil company (IOC), however, maintained that despite its resolve to remain […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica