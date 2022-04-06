ISSAN seeks collaborative efforts to check rising cyber threats

Cybersecurity stakeholders under the auspices of Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN), have called for an urgent review of the National Cybersecurity Protection Act of 2015 to meet with current realities.

This is as Speakers and Panelists at the Quarter 1, 2022 ISSAN Cybersecurity Conference with the theme: “Payment Systems Platform Security” in Lagos, also made case for a robust collaboration and coordinated efforts by all stakeholders including the government to stem the rising wave of cyber threats in the nation’s payment system platforms.

They reiterated the need for a Cyber Insurance Policy for the industry. President of ISSAN, Dr. David Isiavwe, who spoke on behalf of the association, stated that as Covid-19 is gradually easing out, organisations are now settling for hybrid way of working and providing services for customers while being mindful of the enlarged cyber threat.

He noted that new forms of attacks are being contrived and implemented by criminals through various means on individuals, nation states and corporate bodies, stressing that cyber security gate keepers are not spared as large sums of money are usually at risk in every successful attack.

According to him, “what we see on the horizon is that Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks are becoming alarming; Ransomwares attacks are not relenting. There are more phishing and password targeted attacks. Denial of Service (DoS) and Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks remain a growing problem. The loss globally is colossal.

In Africa, Nigeria is expected to lead in terms of estimated loss due to our size. There is therefore the urgent need to brainstorm on how to keep payment systems platforms safer.”

To address the challenge, Dr. Isiavwe, who is also a General Manager at Ecobank Nigeria, emphasised that banks and organisations needed to be proactive, keep customers educated and updated on new threats and trends in the cyber space, automate and continuously monitor their systems and infrastructure, and also place high premium on artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and data analytics.

In his keynote address, Director, Payment System Management Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Musa Jimoh , commended the activities of ISSAN at enhancing a safer and secured payment ecosystem, stressing that the apex bank is committed to initiatives that would promote and enhance payment system security to check cyber fraud in the nation’s financial system.

He maintained that the financial sector cannot afford to fail as the payment system is vital to the functioning of any economic system. He said: “Data security is important for customers and a tool for financial inclusion. Banks are the custodian of customers’ information

