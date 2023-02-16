Business

ISSAN tasks FG, INEC on secured cyber systems

Cybersecurity stakeholders under the auspices of Information Security Society of Africa – Nigeria (ISSAN), have called on the Federal government, the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies, to put measures in place to guard against cyberattacks in the conduct of the forthcoming elections. The cyber experts, who spoke at the ISSAN Monthly Cybersecurity Forum, organised in Lagos, opined that the elections face potential digital threats, stressing that all hands must be on the deck to ensure transparent elections and maintain the integrity of the nation’s democratic process.

ISSAN, therefore, charged INEC to urgently conduct a Cyber-Resilience Review of its systems and the electoral process to ensure full readiness for the polls. It stated that there was need for full evaluation of election cybersecurity capabilities across Asset, Controls, Vulnerability and Service Continuity Management, also noting that securing the complex supply chains serving the election infrastructure is a critical mission and a comprehensive risk analysis is an important component of this election.

In his presentation titled: “Cyber-securing the Nigerian 2023 Elections: Issues, Challenges and Cyber-incident Prevention Recommendations for Immediate Consideration,” an international cyber security expert, Dr. Austine Ohwobete, stated that system vulnerabilities and threats could disrupt the reliability and stability of the electoral process, stressing the need to pay closer attention to cyber intrusions to voting machines and voter accreditation systems which are capable of diminishing the overall public confidence in the elections. Citing the case of the American elections in 2020, Dr. Ohwobete, said though there were no indications that any foreign actor attempted to alter any technical aspect of the voting process in the 2020 U.S. elections, including voter registration, casting ballots, vote tabulation, or reporting results, some foreign actors, such as Iran and Russia, spread false or inflated claims about alleged compromises of voting systems to undermine public confidence in election processes and results.

 

