Arts & Entertainments

Issey Miyake, Japan’s prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.

Miyake, whose name became a byword for Japan’s economic and fashion prowess in the 1980s, died on Aug. 5 of liver cancer, Kyodo news agency said. No further details were immediately available, reports Reuters.

Known for his practicality, Miyake is said to have wanted to become either a dancer or an athlete before reading his sister’s fashion magazines inspired him to change direction – with those original interests believed to be behind the freedom of movement his clothing permits.

Miyake was born in Hiroshima and was seven years old when the atomic bomb was dropped on the city while he was in a classroom. He was reluctant to speak of the event in later life. In 2009, writing in the New York Times as part of a campaign to get then-U.S. President Barack Obama to visit the city, he said he did not want to be labelled as “the designer who survived” the bomb.

“When I close my eyes, I still see things no one should ever experience,” he wrote, adding that within three years, his mother died of radiation exposure.

“I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy. I gravitated toward the field of clothing design, partly because it is a creative format that is modern and optimistic.”

After studying graphic design at a Tokyo art university, he learnt clothing design in Paris, where he worked with famed fashion designers Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy, before heading to New York. In 1970 he returned to Tokyo and founded the Miyake Design Studio.

In the late 1980s, he developed a new way of pleating by wrapping fabrics between layers of paper and putting them into a heat press, with the garments holding their pleated shape. Tested for their freedom of movement on dancers, this led to the development of his signature “Pleats, Please” line.

Eventually he developed more than a dozen fashion lines ranging from his main Issey Miyake for men and women to bags, watches and fragrances before essentially retiring in 1997 to devote himself to research.

In 2016, when asked what he thought were the challenges facing future designers, he indicated to the UK’s Guardian newspaper that people were likely to be consuming less.

“We may have to go through a thinning process. This is important,” he was quoted as saying.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Reminiscences: Ex-OAU students relive campus days in new compendium

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, one unique feature in the line-up of activities to commemorate the historic occasion is the unveiling of a special publication entitled ‘Great Ife – Reminiscences of Eminent Alumni of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife’. The compendium which features experiences of old students of […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Veteran actor, Gbenga Richards, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Veteran actor, Gbenga Richards, is dead. The notable thespian, who has featured in several stage, television and movie productions, passed on on Thursday morning, his son, Joshua, told New Telegraph by phone. According to Joshua, his father, who had been battling with high blood pressure and diabetes related disease, died about 2 am. […]
Arts & Entertainments

POV 6: Experts examine new digital pathways, technology, marketing art

Posted on Author rTony Okuyeme

It was a gathering of like minds, notably artists, art patrons, collectors, art aficionados, critics, legal practitioners among others, at the 6th Edition of ‘Point of View’.   Initiated by The Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian Artists and supported by Alliance Française /Mike Adenuga Centre Lagos, ‘Point of View’ (POV) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica