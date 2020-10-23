News

ISSSAN Bayelsa frowns at Azikel group for sidelining them

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

A group known as Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN) Bayelsa State branch has frowned at the management of Azikel Refinery and power Limited demanding to know from them why they refused to involve them in all the fabrication works done at the refinery.

The group therefore called on the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content and Development Board, Simbi Wabote to call the management of the refinery to order stating that they had petitioned them in 2018 through their lawyer Emmanuel Yavala.

 

In the petition dated March 6, 2018, the group said it petitioned the Azikel Refinery copying the Executive Secretary of NCDMB but wondered why up till now even after sending a reminder this year, they have not been called to order.

In the 2018 petition sighted by this correspondent, ISSSSAN Bayelsa branch said: “According to the Local Content Act of 2010, it is written that as from the commencement of this act, all operators, project promoters, contractors and any other entity engaged in the Nigerian oil and gas industry shall carry out all their fabrication and wielding activities in the country.”

The petition also said: “It was written in the act that any operator, contractor or sub-contractor who carries out any project contrary to the provision of this act commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine of five percent of the project sum of each project in which the offense is committed or cancellation of the project.”

The group maintained that ISSSAN petitioned Azikel Refinery and Power Limited through the local content board but regretted that the board ignored the petition.

