Issue-based campaign and 2023 polls

Safe for the current fireworks renting the airwaves among presidential campaign spokespersons, the election campaign which will commence on September 28 would probably be dominated by issues which are germane to the needs of the electorate.

The electorate may not require ballistic resistant helmets to survive the period but may have to dissect campaign promises with their mental powers.

Few days to the commencement of presidential campaigns, candidates’ spokespersons are already up in arms with combative and destructive words against their opponents, spewing words sometimes fit only for the gutter.

Usually, political campaigns often serve the major purpose of projecting and selling a candidate and his party to the electorate ahead of elections. In the process, the candidate’s credentials, mien, antecedents, achievements, plans and programmes dominate discourse as they are strategically laid bare before the electorate.

From the origin of the modern political campaigns in the 1860s to the middle of the 20the century, politicians travelled far and wide addressing rallies, distributing leaflets which contained their programmes into jingles and songs on both radio and television stations.

In the Second Republic, it was electrifying watching presidential candidates like Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the Unity Party of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe of the Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP) and Alhaji Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria, (NPN) addressing rallies and articulating their programmes to the people.

The botched 1993 election also provided a sound opportunity for the National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa and his Social Democratic Party (SDP) counterpart, Chief M.K.O. Abiola to sell themselves to the admiration of the electorate. Today, many Nigerians are yet to forget their slogans and jingles.

The return to civil in 1999 also provided new vistas as the candidates of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) solicited votes from the people at campaigns and rallies.

Over time, however, the contests for political office have become fiercer as politicians have resorted to mudslinging, character assassination, physical assassination, manipulations, distortions of facts and history, outright falsehood and even attempts to hack into the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Though politics which was once described as “war without bloodshed,” by the Chinese former leader, Mao Tse-Tung, has become in some parts of Africa, especially in Nigeria, is by bloodshed.

Former National Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), Prof Chidi Odinkalu once reported that over 70 people were killed in electoral violence during the 2014 and 2019 elections. The last governorship election in Kogi State witnessed the murder of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Woman Leader, Salome Abuh.

Rather than trade tackles, Nigerians and the country’s allies want to see the candidates interrogate the democratic landscape and the major issues deserving attention and are critical to its development. For instance, Nigerians want to see the economic policy and programmes of the candidates, especially in the face of current inflation in the country, which hit a record high of 20.52 per cent, making a mess of income and living.

Others are how to tackle the massive theft of the country’s crude oil, the mainstay of its economy, the comatose condition of the nation’s four refineries, which gulp over N360 billion in staff salaries and overhead annually, even without refining a barrel of oil!

In a major move towards issue-based campaign, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP last week, released his agenda built around the economy and fiscal federalism. “Within the first 100 days in office, I will create an Economic Stimulus Fund with an initial investment capacity of $10 billion to prioritize support to MSMEs across all the economic sectors, as they offer the greatest opportunities for achieving inclusive growth.

“I will undertake far-reaching fiscal restructuring to improve liquidity as well as the management of our fiscal resources in five bold steps. First, undertake an immediate review of government spending with a view to eliminating all leakages arising from subsidy payments.

“Second, stop all fiscal support to ailing state-owned enterprises. As with subsidy payments, by holding onto these underperforming enterprises, Nigeria is sacrificing investments in critical areas, including water, sanitation, and rural infrastructure. For example, the first phase in the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries is expected to gulp $1.55 billion! I will sell them OFF.

“Third, take steps to improve spending efficiency by gradual reduction of government recurrent expenditures. Over the medium term, recurrent expenditures should not exceed 45 per cent of the budget. Finally, focus on non-debt financing by promoting a private-sector led infrastructure development fund for the financing and delivery of key infrastructure projects.”

Earlier, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had released his agenda, promising to decentralise police, create jobs and ensure a 12 per cent Gross Development Product (GDP) growth. In a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Communication, he said his team will lead Nigeria to a new era of economic prosperity, peace, security and political stability.

Tinubu promised to transform into greatness, the pride of Africa, a role model for all black people worldwide, and respected among all other countries.

He promised to make Nigeria a vibrant, thriving, democracy and a prosperous nation with a fast-growing industrial base, capable of producing the most basic needs of the people and exporting to other countries of the world; a country with a robust economy, where prosperity is broadly shared by all irrespective of class, region, and religion.

“A nation where its people enjoy all the basic needs, including a safe and secure environment, abundant food, affordable shelter, health care, and quality primary education for all.

To Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, running an all-inclusive government and respecting the rule of law would be his priority if elected President in 2023. He said securing, uniting and making Nigeria productive require steady and trusted hands.

“Pursuant to its statutory responsibility to protect, our government will promote the rule of law, ensure that governance is inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, less transactional; and national investment regenerative,” Obi said.

To Ayo Fadaka, a chieftain of the PDP, while the campaign cannot be entirely free from some measure of tough words, Nigerians deserve a robust issue-based campaign, devoid of empty promises in view of the current challenges the country is grappling with.

