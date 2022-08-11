Issue Based Campaign: I agree with Tinubu, says Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday threw his weight behind the call by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for the campaign, whenever it starts, to be based on issues and not personality. Obi was reacting to the call by Tinubu, through his campaign organisation, for the candidates and their supporters to base their electioneering on issues that would, in their words, “advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria”.

A statement signed by Obi’s Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said the statement by APC advising candidates to “desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates,” exactly mirrored what Obi had propagated over the years.

He said if supporters were mindful of this, some articles published in some newspapers against Obi would not have been published, including those with offensive titles. On the alleged fake Letter from the President of Ghana and the alleged request of N50 billion monthly payment, Obienyem said while Obi was not bothered about their authenticity, it was wickedness to link them to his supporters, insisting that any publication from Obi’s group was always properly signed and the place it was coming from very clearly spelt out.

