News Top Stories

Issue Based Campaign: I agree with Tinubu, says Obi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday threw his weight behind the call by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for the campaign, whenever it starts, to be based on issues and not personality. Obi was reacting to the call by Tinubu, through his campaign organisation, for the candidates and their supporters to base their electioneering on issues that would, in their words, “advance the growth, progress and stability of Nigeria”.

A statement signed by Obi’s Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said the statement by APC advising candidates to “desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates,” exactly mirrored what Obi had propagated over the years.

He said if supporters were mindful of this, some articles published in some newspapers against Obi would not have been published, including those with offensive titles. On the alleged fake Letter from the President of Ghana and the alleged request of N50 billion monthly payment, Obienyem said while Obi was not bothered about their authenticity, it was wickedness to link them to his supporters, insisting that any publication from Obi’s group was always properly signed and the place it was coming from very clearly spelt out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CACOVID urges Nigerians to get vaccinated in the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  Just when it seemed like a semblance of normalcy was returning to the world after a gruelling battle with COVID-19, yet another variant of the virus simply known as Omicron has reared its head. The variant which was first identified by scientists in South Africa on November 24, 2021, has been labelled a “variant […]
News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Abiru’s projects, empowers 1,250 in Epe

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday innaugurated key constituency projects facilitated and delivered by the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Sen. Tokunbo Abiru. The governor also commissioned a 960-capacity recreational facility built by the lawmaker with the support of Office of the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Sustainable Development Goals […]
News

Buratai: Dialogue not military option best for tackling banditry

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chief of Army Staff (CAOS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday said dialogue is not a military option for tackling banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes currently bedevilling the North-west region. He described the peace accord between the North-west governors and the marauding bandits as purely political and administrative decision. Buratai disclosed this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica