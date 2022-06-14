Issues in Ebonyi State Politics: Chukwuma Odii’s audacity to serve

T he following story was written about billionaire Femi Otedola by someone I cannot immediately recall the name and posted on a social network platform that I belong to. I am retelling his story in this opinion as it mirrored the exact life of another billionaire, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii who emerged the PDP flag bearer for Ebonyi State.

Otedola’s short story titled: ‘I want to remember your face so that when I meet you in heaven, I will be able to recognize you and thank you once again’, is summed up as follows: When Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola in a telephone interview, was asked by the radio presenter: “Sir what can you remember made you a happiest man in life?

Femi said: ‘I have gone through four stages of happiness in life and finally I understood the meaning of true happiness’.” The first stage was to accumulate wealth and means. But at this stage I did not get the happiness I wanted. Then came the second stage of collecting valuables and items. But I realized that the effect of this thing is also temporary and the lustre of valuable things does not last long.

Then came the third stage of getting big projects. That was when I was holding 95% of diesel supply in Nigeria and Africa. I was also the largest vessel owner in Africa and Asia. But even here I did not get the happiness I had imagined.

The fourth stage was the time a friend of mine asked me to buy wheelchair for some disabled children. Just about 200 kids. At the friend’s request, I immediately bought the wheelchairs. But the friend insisted that I go with him and hand over the wheelchairs to the children. I got ready and went with him.

There, I gave these wheel chairs to these children with my own hands. I saw the strange glow of happiness on the faces of these children. I saw them all sitting on the wheelchairs, moving around and having fun. It was as if they had arrived at a picnic spot where they are sharing a jackpot winning.

I felt REAL joy inside me. When I decided to leave one of the kids grabbed my legs. I tried to free my legs gently but the child stared at my face and held my legs tightly. I bent down and asked the child: ‘Do you need something else?’

The answer this child gave me not only made me happy but also changed my attitude to life completely. This child said: ‘I want to remember your face so that when I meet you in heaven, I will be able to recognise you and thank you once again’. The above short story also mirrors the life of Dr Chukwuma Odii, the Founder/Chairman of Orient Global Groups, Director of Prosperis Holdings Ltd, CEO/President of Ultimus Holdings which consists of Ultimus Construction, Ultimus Global Industries and “The Classroom” which is a Construction allied products trading hub/showroom.

With over 20 years’ experience in the business world, Dr. Odii, a seasoned entrepreneur with honed skills in leadership, management and business strategy, was conferred with a Doctor of Science Degree in Strategic Business Management & Corporate Governance by the European American University in the Republic of Panama.

He is an alumnus of Lagos Business School and a member of the 12th Governing Council of the Lagos State University appointed by the Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University and inaugurated into office on the 8th July, 2021.

At 45 years, Dr Odii has built a large business empire and accumulated sizable numbers of assets that money can buy. But in all these what drives him and makes him happy is touching lives and making the lives of people better. The level of poverty and despair in his home state agonizes him.

Every time he sees people suffering he wondered the purpose of government if it cannot offer welfare to the people, provide them with live surviving skills, lifting people from poverty and providing them with peace and security. Realizing that there is little he could do as an individual, he decided to join politics as an avenue to serve, not for his personal aggrandizement but to do better for more people.

During his campaign stops across the state, he interacted with the people and in the process realized that people’s problems are the same: The people in reality do not want handouts, they want to be able to provide for themselves and take care of their families, as such, they want jobs and to be paid for works they have done, they want a leader with the fear of God, they want someone that understand their basic needs, someone who will create the enabling environment for a prosperous economy, someone who will provide the kind of education that will enable them fit into the economy, someone who understand that they need skills that will make them employable.

The people want when they retire from active service, to retire with respect and dignity; they want when they are sick to be able to go to a good hospital at a cost that is affordable; they want to live in peace, safety and security. Most people do not want to be filthy rich like Otedola or Dangote .They want to live a simple life style where they can afford basic needs.

The understanding of the basic needs of the people is what drives his ambition and interest in politics otherwise he is comfortable as God has favoured and blessed him richly. His quest for political office is only to enable him do more for the people. But, his journey in politics has not been easy.

ON POLITICS with CLEM AGUIYI totalpolitics@ymail.com 0803-474-7898(sms only)

There are people who don’t want an end to the era of hopelessness and as such are doing everything to frustrate him.

Sadly, these dark forces are from within and outside Ebonyi and are united by the fact that they are frightened by the prospect of the people being free and prosperous. He, who is with God, needs no fear. God Himself, the people and the law are with Odii in the battle to liberate Ebonyi from blood sucking hyenas and political buccaneers.

Already there is a subsisting court order restraining both PDP and INEC from conducting any other primary election other than the primary election duly conducted on the 28th and 29th of May, 2022 which produced Odii as the flag bearer.

Yet, the party’s NWC in flagrant defiance of the court order directed that another primary be conducted. The Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki accordingly nullified the so called rescheduled primary, and INEC having not monitored the shenanigan is duty bound not to accept any contrary nomination.

Interestingly, PDP is an opposition party trying to wrestle power from the incumbent APC, yet the party is reckless and has shown disdain for the law hence Nigerians who are fed up with the system are lumping the party together along with the ruling APC.

It’s sad that Prof Iyorchia Ayu’s leadership of the party has become another mistake. I again urge Prof Ayu and his leadership to quit acting rashly as if Nigeria is a jungle. Respect for rule of law remains a cardinal principle of every constitutional democracy.

It is important that PDP avoids a repeat of what transpired in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections, on the side of the All Progressives Congress; and in Rivers State, on the part of the APC. Since the people have chosen their candidates, the PDP NWC should respect the wish of the people and the law.

The NWC should encourage the party in Ebonyi State to make peace and embrace one another as a family.

