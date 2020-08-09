News

ISSUP calls for more synergy in drug control

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi Comment(0)

The International Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP) Nigeria has called for more synergy in the nation’s drug control efforts.

 

This call was made by the President of ISSUP Nigeria, Dr. Martin Agwogie at the maiden session of ISSUP Nigeria bimonthly webinar which held recently.

 

According to Dr. Agwogie: “There is the need for more synergy, devoid of institutional and professional discrimination, among stakeholders in drug demand reduction for Nigeria to make headway in its drug control efforts.”

 

This he said became necessary considering the threat posed by the increase in drugs and substance abuse in Nigeria. Panellists at the webinar were the UNODC Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Oliver Stolpe, the Director, Drug Demand Reduction, NDLEA, Mrs. Joyce O. Titus-Awogbuyi, the Director/Head of Drug Demand Reduction and Harm Reduction, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Jimoh O. Salaudeen and the National Coordinator, Community Intervention Network on Drugs, Dr. William Ebiti.

