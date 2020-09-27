News

ISSUPl lauds FG over planned ban of alcohol in sachets

Posted on Author Esther Orejimi Comment(0)

The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria) has applauded the Federal Government over its planned phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets, small PET and glass bottles describing it as commendable, a step in the right direction and should be supported by all stakeholders in the field of drug demand reduction in Nigeria.

 

In a statement signed by its National President Dr. Martin Agwogie, the society said recent studies have raised concerns about the increasing rate of the use and abuse of alcohol with the attendant economic, social, and medical adverse effects upon the individual, family and community.

In his words: “Alcohol has become more readily available, in small sachets with extremely high concentration, cheap and appearing  more attractive to the young ones.

 

Alcohol is now easier and cheaper to get in some communities than to get water. More worrisome, is the involvement of children and adolescents in the consumption of this high concentration alcohol.”

 

According to Dr. Agwogie, human brain is not fully developed until early 20s thus the young ones must be protected against the use of any psychoactive substance, including alcohol.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Southern Kaduna: Pastor, 16-year-old girl among11 Christians murdered

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A 16-year-old girl, a father of nine children, and a church pastor were among latest 11 Christians killed by Muslim Fulani extremists last week in the southern part of the Kaduna state of Nigeria.   Morning Star News (MSN) reports on Tuesday, the Islamic militants attacked the Unguwan Gankon village, killing 16-year-old Takama Paul and […]
News

Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide tops 16m

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil and 1.3 million in India. The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 146,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil […]
News

I have not been declared wanted, says Yemi Idowu

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Business mogul, Mr. Yemi Idowu, has refuted an online report claiming that he has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The report alleged that 250,000 hectares of land in Lekki, Lagos belonging to one Mr, Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo was converted by Mr Idowu and Chief Waheed Eletu Odibo. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: