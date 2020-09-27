ISSUPl lauds FG over planned ban of alcohol in sachets

The Nigerian Society of Substance Use Prevention and Treatment Professionals (ISSUP Nigeria) has applauded the Federal Government over its planned phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets, small PET and glass bottles describing it as commendable, a step in the right direction and should be supported by all stakeholders in the field of drug demand reduction in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its National President Dr. Martin Agwogie, the society said recent studies have raised concerns about the increasing rate of the use and abuse of alcohol with the attendant economic, social, and medical adverse effects upon the individual, family and community.

In his words: “Alcohol has become more readily available, in small sachets with extremely high concentration, cheap and appearing more attractive to the young ones.

Alcohol is now easier and cheaper to get in some communities than to get water. More worrisome, is the involvement of children and adolescents in the consumption of this high concentration alcohol.”

According to Dr. Agwogie, human brain is not fully developed until early 20s thus the young ones must be protected against the use of any psychoactive substance, including alcohol.

