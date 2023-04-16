IST appoints chief registrar

Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST) has appointed Mr. Shehu Kuta as chief registrar. The appointment was approved by the Federal Government. Prior to his appointment, Kuta was the deputy registrar/director, planning research and statistics. Since the departure of the former registrar on September 8, 2022, Kuta has served the organisation in acting capacity. Kuta, the most senior lawyer in IST, was appointed from within to fill the post in order to ensure a seamless transition and boost the morale of the staff and give them the hope that they can rise to the very top in the tribunal. Kuta has been a legal practitioner and capital market registrar, traversing the tribunal legal services department, registry department, administration and procurement department and technical operations department. He is a graduate of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Nigerian Law School and Obafemi Awolowo University.